How to stream the World Series of Poker online with CBS All Access
By Roy Delgado
Ante up to All Access and stream more WSOP Bracelet events than ever before
The 50th annual World Series of Poker, or WSOP, is the biggest event on the annual poker calendar. A big reason why fans, and the greatest card sharks in the world, are drawn to the WSOP is that it is more than just the Main Event World Championship. Dozens of special poker tournament events award the winners coveted gold bracelets, and you watch as they all play out. You can stream over 30 World Series of Poker events online with CBS All Access .
CBS All Access and Poker Central are working together on this coverage, which begins on May 30. The events range from a $400 buy-in all the way up to a $100,000 high roller event. Fans who enjoy variety will be treated to Omaha Hi/Lo, Seven-Card Stud, 2-7 Lowball and Crazy Eights games. This WSOP coverage wraps up July 16th with a $10,000 No-Limit Hold'em six handed final table event.
Most of the events on this schedule will stream live on CBS All Access. A few of the events will be available exclusively on PokerGO, which is a specialty streaming service from Poker Central. In total, CBS All Access will have 33 of the 41 days of World Series of Poker Coverage, as either exclusively or shared broadcasts. While this delivers tons of poker action, it is important for you to know that this coverage does not include the Main Event World Championship, known as event #73.
Additionally, highlights of these events will air on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports website and app, and CBS Sports HQ free 24/7 streaming channel. Beyond Poker, CBS All Access has popular original series like Star Trek Discovery and The Twilight Zone, as well as on-demand access to hit CBS shows and even live streaming of your local CBS sports coverage.
Fans who want to give this coverage, and CBS All Access, a try can take advantage of streaming service version of a freeroll tournament. You can get CBS All Access with a seven day free trial, and get a week of WSOP bracelet events at no cost. It's a great way to find out if the service is right for you.
Get a free trial of CBS All Access
World Series of Poker bracelet event streaming schedule
- May 30, 1 p.m., $10,000 Super Turbo Bounty Final Table (Event #2), CBS All Access/ PokerGO
- May 31, 1 p.m., BIG 50 - $500 No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #3), PokerGO
- June 2, 1 p.m., $1,500 Omaha Hi/Lo 8 or Better Final Table (Event #4), CBS All Access
- June 3, Time to be announced, High Roller - $50,000 No-Limit Hold'em for the 50th Annual Final Table (Event #5), PokerGO
- June 4, 7 p.m., $600 No-Limit Hold'em Deepstack Final Table (Event #9), CBS All Access
- June 5, 1 p.m., $10,000 Short Deck No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #8), PokerGO
- June 6, 1 p.m., $5,000 No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #11), CBS All Access/ PokerGO
- June 7, 1 p.m., BIG 50 - $500 No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #3), CBS All Access
- June 8, 1 p.m., $10,000 Heads-Up No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #15), PokerGO
- June 9, 1 p.m., $10,000 Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better Final Table (Event #18), CBS All Access
- June 10, 1 p.m., $1,500 Seven-Card Stud Final Table (Event #20), CBS All Access
- June 11, 1 p.m., $10,000 No-Limit 2-7 Lowball Draw Final Table (Event #21), CBS All Access/ PokerGO
- June 12, 1 p.m., Millionaire Maker - $1,500 No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #19), PokerGO
- June 13, 1 p.m., $1,500 Seven-Card Stud Hi/Lo 8 or Better Final Table (Event #27), CBS All Access
- June 14, 1 p.m., $10,000 HORSE Final Table (Event #29), CBS All Access/ PokerGO
- June 15, 1 p.m., $2,620 No-Limit Hold'em Marathon Final Table (Event #26), CBS All Access
- June 16, 1 p.m., Seniors No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #32), CBS All Access
- June 17, 1 p.m., $3,000 No-Limit Hold'em Shootout Final Table (Event #36), CBS All Access/ PokerGO
- June 18, 3 p.m., $800 No-Limit Hold'em Deepstack Final Table (Event #37), CBS All Access
- June 19, 1 p.m., $1,500 Pot-Limit Omaha Final Table (Event #40), CBS All Access
- June 20, 1 p.m., $10,000 Seven Card Stud Final Table (Event #41), CBS All Access/ PokerGO
- June 21, 7 p.m., $1,500 No-Limit Hold'em Bounty Final Table (Event #44), CBS All Access
- June 22, 1 p.m., $25,000 Pot-Limit Omaha High Roller Final Table (Event #45), CBS All Access
- June 23, 1 p.m., $1,000/$10,000 Ladies No-Limit Hold'em (Event #47), CBS All Access/ PokerGO
- June 24, 9 p.m., $800 No-Limit Hold'em Deepstack 8-Handed Final Table (Event #53), CBS All Access
- June 25, 1 p.m., $10,000 Pot-Limit Omaha 8-Handed Final Table (Event #52), PokerGO
- June 26, 1 p.m., Monster Stack - $1,500 No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #50), CBS All Access
- June 27, 3 p.m., $50,000 Poker Players Championship Final Table (Event #58), PokerGO
- June 28, 1 p.m., $50,000 Poker Players Championship Final Table (Event #58), PokerGO
- June 29, 7 p.m., $400 COLOSSUS Final Table (Event #61), CBS All Access
- June 30, 1 p.m., $1,500 Omaha Mix Final Table (Event #63), CBS All Access
- July 1, 1 p.m., $10,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better Final Table (Event #65), CBS All Access
- July 2, 9 p.m., $1,000 Mini Main Event Final Table (Event #69), CBS All Access
- July 3, 7 p.m., $888 Crazy Eights No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #64), CBS All Access
- July 4, 1 p.m., $5,000 No-Limit Hold'em 6-Handed Final Table (Event #70), CBS All Access
- July 11, 5 p.m., $1000 +$111 Little One for One Drop Final Table (Event #75), CBS All Access
- July 12, 1 p.m., $3,000 No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #79), CBS All Access
- July 13, 1 p.m., $100,000 No-Limit Hold'em High Roller Final Table (Event #83), CBS All Access/ PokerGO
- July 14, 1 p.m., $1,500 50th Annual Bracelet Winners Only No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #81), CBS All Access
- July 15, 7 p.m., The Closer - $1,500 No-Limit Hold'em Final Table (Event #84), CBS All Access
- July 16, 1 p.m., $10,000 No-Limit Hold'em 6-Handed Final Table (Event #86), CBS All Access
