How to download and watch Disney Plus movies, TV shows offline

How to download Disney Plus movies and TV shows

The key tool that you will need in order to download Disney Plus content is the Disney Plus app for either an iPhone or Android mobile device. Once installed, open the device and sign in or register your Disney Plus account.

When you're logged in, go to the title that you want to download. There will be a download icon (a down-facing arrow) that you simply click to begin the download. The default setting of the app will have downloads being done over Wi-Fi, but you can go into the app settings and change it so downloads can be done over data, however that will count against any monthly data cap you may have.

Download times may vary depending on Wi-Fi or data network strength, but once the ring that appears when the download start is completed a checkmark icon will replace the download icon and you can start watching the title offline.

How to watch downloaded Disney Plus movies and TV show

When you’ve downloaded the title, Disney Plus will store it in a specific place on the app. At the bottom of the Disney Plus app there will be the download icon again, you simply click on that icon to see all of the titles that you have downloaded. Disney Plus does not put any cap limit on the number of movies or TV shows that you can download.

How to delete a Disney Plus download

While there is no cap limit from Disney Plus, your mobile device’s storage may be impacted by the number of titles that you download. So, if you ever need to delete any downloaded Disney Plus movies or TV shows you can easily do so.

First, you open the Disney Plus app and head back to the download section. Find the movie or TV show that you wish to remove and tap the checkmark icon, which will be on the right of the title. Then select “remove download.”

Removing a downloaded title does not mean that you will not be able to download the same title again at some point if you wish, you’ll just have to go through the download process again.