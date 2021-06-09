How to watch 'Billy Graham' on American Experience and PBS Documentaries

You don't have to be an Evangelical Christian — heck, you don't even have to be the churchgoing sort — to be amazed at the power and influence of Billy Graham. There have been countless books and shows and series — never mind the fact that he didn't need any of that to get to where he was right up until his death in 2018 at age 99.

But if you're going to watch something, it should be the American Experience take on the Rev. Billy Graham, which is available now on Amazon Prime Video.

Here's the gist from the Amazon Prime Video listing:

Explore the life of one of the best-known and most influential religious leaders of the 20th century. An international celebrity by age 30, Billy Graham built a media empire, preached to millions worldwide, and had the ear of tycoons, presidents and royalty.

As for watching, you've got a few options. If you're a real documentary fan, you absolutely must check out a subscription to PBS Documentaries on Amazon Prime Video Channels. You get to watch all the docs you want for just $4 a month, and Amazon handles all the billing. (You'll need an Amazon Prime subscription, too, if you don't already have one.)

Of if you prefer to get things the old-fashioned way, you can buy the Billy Graham documentary for just $4.99. (It's also available to rent for the same price.)

The Billy Graham doc from American Experience was directed by Sarah Colt and produced by Cameo George, Susan Bellows, and Helen Dobrowski.