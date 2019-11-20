How to update Fire TV

Source: Cord Cutters (Image credit: Cord Cutters)

Now and then, everything needs a refreshing update to keep things moving along as expected, and Amazon's Fire TV devices are no exception. Whether it's a hardly noticeable change in the programming or a complete redesign of the user interface, system and software updates help keep your Fire TV happy and healthy. While your Fire TV should update on its own, here's how to manually do it.

Most of the time, the device should update all on its own, without any actions taken by the user. On the rare occasion that something goes awry with the automatic update feature, there is a quick and simple way to check for and push one through. Follow these steps, and you'll be back to enjoying your favorite streaming channels and shows in no time.

Go to the main menu on your Amazon Fire TV device. Select Settings from the Main Menu page. Choose the My Fire TV option from the Settings menu. Scroll down to and click About . Near the bottom of the page you will see either Install System Update or Check For System Update . Select whichever option that appears. Once the installation process has finished, return to the Main Menu .

Your Amazon Fire TV device is now up to date with the latest software build or patch and should be fully operational. If any further errors or problems arise when using your Amazon Fire TV device, repeat this process before contacting technical support to make sure a fix for any issue hasn't already been sent through.

