How to watch ACL Cornhole Mania 2020

Source: ESPN/ACL (Image credit: ESPN/ACL)

If ever there was a sport for this time of social distancing, it would be this: ACL Cornhole Mania 2020.

Just let that sit there for a minute. Cornhole. Mania. 2020. It very much rolls off the tongue, and right into the hole, airmail style. And you can watch it live this Saturday, May. 9, from Rock Hill, S.C.

Cornhole, if you're somehow not familiar with America's new national pastime, is a sport — erm, game — by which beanbags are tossed underhand across a span of 40 to 45 feet, aiming for a 6-inch diameter. Hole on their opponent's cornhole board. (See, the beanbags traditionally are filled with corn, and you toss them into a hole. Thus, cornhole.) Bags can fly into the hole directly, or skid along the deck of the cornhole board, bringing defensive positioning into play.

So that's cornhole, the game. Cornhole Mania 2020 is a Pro Invitational Qualifier from the American Cornhole League, which has become one of those leagues you just have to watch anytime it's on TV. (It's very much like British darts in that regard.)

Here's the schedule for ACL Cornhole Mania 2020:

Doubles competition: Noon to 2 p.m. Eastern on ESPN

Singles competition: 6 to 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN2

"We're excited for the opportunity to televise live sports on our networks for fans to enjoy," ESPN executive vice president of programming Burke Magnus said in a news release . "These past two months, we've seen the importance of shared experiences in uniting us all. We look forward to continuing that with the upcoming ACL pro qualifier."

ESPN and ESPN2, of course, are available on every major streaming service.