How to watch The Disney Family Singalong 2 live online tonight

Source: CordCitters (Image credit: CordCitters)

The first one went so well, they're doing it again. In the time-honored tradition of Sunday night content (I'm old enough to remember when Disney movies were a thing on Sundays, anyway) The Disney Family Singalong 2 is tonight, May 10, at 7 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

The show is hosted by Ryan Seacrest. As the name implies, it's more of your favorite Disney songs, sung by some of your favorite artists.

It's not just about entertaining folks as the weekend comes to a close, of course. It's also about everyone getting through the pandemic together — particularly for those who may have a hard time finding food with the economy at a virtual standstill.

From ABC:

The special will also raise awareness about Feeding America's vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America's COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.

Here's how the whole thing goes down: Since everyone's stuck at home, they're singing the Disney songs at home, alone. Then it's all pieced together in a nice little package, and that's what we'll be watching.

And you know what? It's plenty fun.

Because The Disney Family Singalong 2 is on ABC, it'll be especially easy to watch. Generally speaking, you can get ABC broadcast channels on most of the major live streaming services. (You'll want to check with your specific service, though, just in case.)

Hulu with Live TV Watch ABC TV



Watch The Disney Family Singalong 2



Hulu With Live TV is now the biggest live TV streaming service in the United States, and it's a great way to watch tonight's Disney Family Singalong 2 at 7 p.m. Eastern.



View

What songs will be on The Disney Family Singalong 2 ?

Here's just a small part of what's in store tonight, as well as who will be singing:

"A Whole New World" with Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

"Almost There" with Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

"Hakuna Matata" with Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner, featuring Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

"Part of Your World" with Halsey

"Poor Unfortunate Souls" with Rebel Wilson

"Remember Me" with Miguel

"Step in Time" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" with Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert

"Try Everything" with Shakira

"When I Am Older" with Josh Gad

"You'll Be in My Heart" with Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland

"Zero to Hero" with Keke Palmer

And don't be surprised to see more names and faces than that, too.