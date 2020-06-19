How to watch Julius Maddox's world-record bench press attempt

If there's a silver lining to any of this "no sports for the most part until further notice" thing we're still stuck in the middle of, it's this: Other sports and events that we might not otherwise have known about get much higher billing than they would have otherwise. Today we'll get to watch a grown man attempt to bench press 800 pounds.

And this probably should go without saying, but we'll say it anyway. That's a lot of weight to be doing anything with, let alone sticking it on the end of metal bar that begins to bend under the stress, then pressing it up from your body a couple times.

Oh, and Julius Maddox will be attempting it live on ESPN at noon.

To repeat: We're talking about a world record attempt at an 800-pound bench press on live TV.

If he gets it done — and lives to tell the tale (don't worry, he'll have a spotter) — he'll have set the world record for a bench press for a second time. He first set the record in August 2019 at 739.6 pounds, then topped his own record earlier this year at 770 pounds. So what's another 30, right? Hell, maybe they should make it really hard and set the weights on fire or something.

Anyway. Here's a quick preview of what to expect from Maddox, who's been all over Insta as he leads up to the world-record attempt on Saturday.

A photo posted by on

If you don't have ESPN or just can't be in front of it on Saturday, the attempt also will be live-streamed on the Rogue Fitness YouTube channel .

As for ESPN, it's available on every major streaming service, save for Fubo TV.