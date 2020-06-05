Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

When we say Xbox, everyone thinks gaming first. That's a natural response, but if you own an Xbox you know that it's great at lots of other things including streaming video. You may not shell out for the top of the line console just to watch "Stranger Things", but if you have an Xbox, you don't need anything else to get great streaming content. That includes special events, like UFC 250 Pay-Per-View on ESPN+ .

Let's do a quick rundown of what you'll need to do exactly that. You'll need an Xbox , but chances are you already have one of those. You'll also need a subscription to ESPN+ , and then you can buy the UFC 250 Pay-Per-View . If you don't have ESPN+, don't sweat it. You can bundle it with the Pay-Per-View, though, which will earn you a discount on the streaming sports service.

Now you may need the basics on the fight. UFC 250 is going down live on Saturday, June 6, from the UFC APEX Facility in Las Vegas. The Early Prelims come first at 6 p.m. Eastern, and the Prelims take over at 8 p.m. Both the Early Prelims and Prelims will air simultaneously on ESPN and ESPN+. The Main Card will be on at 10 p.m., and it is fully stacked with main event quality fights.

If you are ready to lock in to watch, then here is everything you need to know about getting UFC 250 on your Xbox.

UFC 250 PPV ESPN+ on Xbox



Nunes vs. Spencer and UFC 250 are ready to rumble.



ESPN+ has major UFC events on the regular, including this Pay-Per-View event. UFC 250 is packed with headliner quality fights, including Nunes vs. Spencer. You can also get a year of live sports on ESPN+ if you choose the bundle.



How to watch UFC 250 on Xbox

Open ESPN Xbox One app. Select the "ESPN+" tab on the top right corner. Scroll down and you should see a giant banner for the UFC 250 fight on Saturday. If you don't see the banner, scroll down further past "Live" and "Top On Demand" to the dedicated "Get Ready for UFC 250" section. The first banner should take you directly to the fight. If you haven't bought the fight yet, it will offer you a chance to purchase it, along with an annual plan.

How much will UFC 250 Pay Per View cost?

Watch UFC 250

You can order the livestream of UFC 250 Nunes vs. Spencer today. New ESPN+ subscribers pay $84.98 for this pay-per-view and 1 year of ESPN+. Existing subscribers can pay just $64.99 for just the event, or $84.98 to upgrade from monthly to a 1 year subscription with the event. Either way, you will get an exciting night of top fights including Nunes vs. Spencer on June 6 .