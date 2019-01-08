Best answer: Yes, Hulu is available on Roku. Most Roku devices can run the latest Hulu app with the newest features and Add-ons available. Those also support Hulu with Live TV. However, some older models can only run the Classic Hulu app with fewer features.

Hulu, Roku and you

Hulu is a great flexible option for Cord Cutters. It can be an inexpensive way to access a huge catalog of the most popular TV shows and movies. It can also be a live TV streaming service, with the biggest channels in live sports, news, and entertainment. Plus it can serve as a single bill to manage a la carte access to premium channels like Showtime and HBO.

One important part of any streaming service is device support. One mark of truly great services is being available on whatever device customers choose to use.

Roku is an incredibly popular smart TV platform. Roku devices sell in huge numbers, and the Roku OS runs on one out of every four smart TVs sold in the United States. If you have a Roku, you also have access to thousands of channels, but how will you watch The Handmaid's Take on one? Is Hulu available on Roku?

Yes, Hulu is available on Roku devices . However, the app may look and work differently depending on if it is a newer or older Roku model.

The Latest Hulu app

Hulu has two versions of their app available currently. They call these two versions the Latest app and the Classic app. The Latest Hulu app has a design that matches the new Hulu webpage. The Latest app also supports all of the newest features, including:

Multiple Profiles

My Stuff

Premium Add-ons

Live TV

DVR

The Latest Hulu app is available on Roku devices with model numbers 3500 and up. This includes the following devices.

Roku Ultra

Roku Premiere and Premiere+

Roku Express and Express+

Roku 3 and 4

Roku 2 (model 4210)

Roku Streaming Stick (model 3500 or later)

Roku TVs

4k Roku TVs

Classic Hulu

There are quite a few differences between the new app and the old one. The Classic Hulu app has the traditional design with the green Hulu logo. This app doesn't support Multiple Profiles, Live TV, or DVR access. The Classic Hulu app does have access to SHOWTIME Premium Add-on content, but not HBO, Cinemax, or Starz. However, you can use your Hulu login to create an account for the HBO, Cinemax, or Starz apps in the Roku channel store. Also, the Classic app uses an older Watchlist, and not My Stuff, to manage what you are watching and have saved to watch next.

If you're using the Classic app, you can sync your Watchlist over to My Stuff on the mobile app. This can make moving between the Classic app and the Latest app less annoying.

The following Roku devices will only be able to run the Classic Hulu app.

Roku Streaming Player (models 2400 to 3100)

Roku Streaming Stick (model 3420 or earlier)

So now that you know you'll be able to watch Hulu on your Roku devices, it's the perfect time to give Hulu a try. We are big fans of free trials as a way to test all the streaming things. It is a great way to find the best services for your needs, and Hulu has a 7-day free trial. Then binge out on the best they have to offer from Atlanta to Zou !

