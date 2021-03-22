Q is everywhere, and it is nowhere. Born from the bowels of the in-no-way-true "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory and spread with the help of the MAGA faithful, Q and Qanon spewed forth from the far-right reaches of reality and the internet in 2017. It's since consumed professionals. Cast-outs. Family members and neighbors.

The spread doesn't necessarily seem to be slowing, even with a change in the presidency. And like any sort of wildfire, you could tamp it out in once place, only to have it flare back up again.

Q: Into the Storm, is a new documentary that takes a look at the Q phenomenon, where it came from, and where it might be headed.

What is Q: Into the Storm?

Q: Into the Storm is a six-part documentary airing on Sundays from director Cullen Hoback (Terms and Conditions May Apply) and executive Producer Adam McKay (Succession). The series "charts a labyrinthine journey to uncover the forces behind QAnon."

Hoback gets access into the father-and-son team behind the "8chan" website that has been home to the Q cult, and talks with "Q-tubers" and other operatives who all share an underlying theme — filling some sort of hole, and profiting one way or another off the phenomenon.

Is Q: Into the Storm on Netflix?

If you want to watch Q: Into the Storm, you won't find it on Netflix. You can't watch Q: Into the Storm on Amazon Prime Video. It's not on Hulu, and it's not on Paramount Plus.

Instead, it's on HBO Max.

HBO Max is home to the larger WarnerMedia universe. That include the legacy HBO, as well as the new streaming service that has a world of new originals, as well as other exclusives.

HBO Max costs the same as the legacy HBO service — $14.99 a month. You can watch HBO Max on Roku, which is the largest streaming platform in the United States, and you can watch HBO Max on Amazon Fire TV, which is the second largest platform.