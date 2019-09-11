Is Plex available on Vizio TVs?

Best answer: Yes, you can access your Plex content through the app directly in the SmartCast app store on your TV or via Chromecast to your Vizio SmartCast TV.

The SmartCast feature of Vizio televisions is a favorite enjoyed by many. With its simplicity and extensive catalog of apps from top companies, it is easy to see why. One of the most popular cord-cutting apps is Plex. The folks over at Plex have done a fantastic job of finding ways to enhance the product and experience. By opening it up to nearly all streaming hardware and services, the availability is only getting better.

For those unfamiliar with Plex, it's a way to view all of your digital videos, photos, music, and more to then give you a way to watch it on almost any internet-connected screen. The service is broken down into two parts — the Plex app and Plex Server — that then work in tandem to deliver your content to you.

You can install the server onto a Windows PC, Mac, or Linux computer. You can either install it on a computer you use daily or a dedicated computer. Another option is network-attached storage (NAS). Point the software to where your media is located, and it's ready to roll. The app is pretty straight forward. Once you sign in/up you can then start accessing your content your server is serving you. There are plenty of other nuances to using Plex that is well explained by our friends over at Window Central

Not comPlex

As for watching your Plex content through your SmartCast enabled TV, all you need to do is follow a few steps.

Go to the Vizio SmartCast app store on your TV. Make sure that your app store is specifically named Vizio Internet Apps Plus. Search for the Plex app. Download and install it. Once installed, sign in if you have an account or set one up if not. Find your favorite content that and start streaming!

Another way to watch great Plex videos on your Vizio SmartCast TV is through the Chromecast button from the Plex app from your mobile device.

Open your Apple or Android device app store . Search for the Plex app . Download and install it. Next just sign in or set up an account if you don't already have one. When you're done, tap on a video that you want to watch. Press the Chromecast button and select your TV in the pop-up.

Cataloging and backing up your content is a great way to safeguard your favorite videos, music, and more. However, being able to access it on a bigger screen like your TV can sometimes be a bit tricky. Thankfully, Plex and Vizio have worked together to remove those roadblocks.