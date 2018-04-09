These devices are supported by DirecTV Now

A big decision for cord cutters when choosing a streaming service is what device (or devices) you'll actually be using the service on. While most big-name services work across the board on most big-name devices, you'll want to ensure that your streamer of choice is compatible with your hardware.

If you're rolling with DirecTV Now, it's a fairly safe bet that it will work where you need to watch it. Aside from some outlier web browsers, you can use DirecTV Now on pretty much any of the latest hardware. Here's a breakdown of what works:

TV Devices that work with DirecTV Now

Amazon Fire TV Edition Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Apple TV (4th gen)

Chromecast (2nd gen and higher on Android & iOS, Chrome)

Chromecast Built-in TV

Roku TV models 7000X and 8000X

Roku Streaming Stick models 3600X, 3800RT, 3800RW, 3800X

Roku Streaming Stick+ models: 3810RW, 3810X

Roku 4 model: 4400

Roku Premiere model 4620

Roku Premiere+ model: 4630

Roku Ultra models 4640X, 4660RW, 4660X

Roku Express models 3900RW, 3900X

Roku Express+ models 3910RW, 3910X

Smartphones and tablets that work with DirecTV Now

Android phones & tablets, 4.4 & higher

iPad, iPhone, iPod touch running iOS 9 or higher

Web browsers that work with DirecTV Now

Chrome 50+

Safari 8+

There you have it. DirecTV Now is essentially everywhere it needs to be, so unless you're running super outdated hardware or an older OS, you should be good to go. Noticeably missing from this list, however, is Android TV. While it's been possible in the past to sideload beta versions (and the failed LeEco televisions had their own build of DirecTV Now, which no longer works), that's not recommended. One way or another, this is a pretty big miss for DirecTV and is something that needs to be rectified.

Do note that DirecTV also says that Xbox isn't currently supported. That sort of implies that maybe they're working on it, so stay tuned for updates on that front. (PlayStation, by comparison, isn't even mentioned. Too bad.)