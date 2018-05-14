YouTube TV mobile voice commands are excellent

The ability to use your voice to search for things and issue commands has long been a staple of Google products. That, of course, has long included Android TV, which includes a remote control with a microphone. And now it's been extended to YouTube TV on your mobile device.

It's exactly what you think it is. Hit the microphone button in the YouTube TV app, and you can tell it to do things. Lots of things. Right now I'm seeing the option on my Android and iOS phones, but not on the iPad.

What kinds of things can you tell the YouTube TV to say? All sorts of stuff.