30 seasons of Bob Ross are coming to Tubi

Tubi — the free streaming service from Fox Entertainment — today announced that it's adding some 30 seasons — nearly 400 episodes — of The Joy of Painting . That's the blessedly positive and hilariously happy painting show that turned the afroed Bob Ross in to a cult sensation. And, yes, it brought a little bit of joy of painting into our lives.

The series should be live on Tubi by the end of July.

Accident Man (2018)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

Biker Boyz (2003)

Charlotte's Web (2006)

Cleaner (2007)

Concussion (2015)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Draft Day (2014)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Labor Day (2013)

Nebraska (2013)

Premium Rush (2012)

Resident Evil (2002)

RocknRolla (2008)

Scary Movie (2000)

Snakes on Plane (2006)

Solace (2015)

The Brothers Grimsby (2016)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Machinist (2004)

The Naked Gun 2 ½: The Smell of Fear (1991)

The November Man (2014)

The Score (2001)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

Tubi TV is a free streaming video service with content from more than 200 partners, including, Paramount, Lionsgate and MGM. In March 2020 Tubi was acquired by Fox.



FOX ENTERTAINMENT'S AVOD SERVICE TUBI ADDS 30 SEASONS OF CULT PHENOM THE JOY OF PAINTING FEATURING BOB ROSS

Nearly 400 episodes of happy trees and almighty mountains come to Tubi via content deal with Cinedigm

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2020 – Tubi (www.tubi.tv), a division of FOX Entertainment, today announced it will bring 30 seasons of cult phenomenon The Joy of Painting – featuring the dulcet tones of Bob Ross' voice and tap-tapping of his two-inch brush – to its massive library on the Docurama Channel from Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM). Over 30 seasons and nearly 400 episodes will stream on Tubi by the end of July, absolutely free.

"Bob Ross and his unforgettable style make The Joy of Painting the epitome of comfort TV," said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer of Tubi. "Tubi is proud to be a streaming home for this timeless and beloved series."

"The Joy of Painting has never been more popular, as evidenced by the ever-growing following and tremendous view count that Ross has garnered on social media platforms," said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. "We are thrilled to be working with Tubi to introduce new audiences to this iconic program."

In 1983 along with his partners Annette and Walt Kowalski, Bob Ross launched the Joy of Painting on public television. From 1983 through 1994, Bob recorded more than 400 episodes and The Joy of Painting became and remains today, one of the most popular and well-known shows on public television. Bob's passion for teaching and inspiring others lives on today through the thousands of instructors who teach his method around the world. For many fans, Bob Ross is the "King of ASMR," the audio sensory meridian response that keeps people tuned in and watching his every move. He can also be found today at the forefront of an exciting and inspirational wellness movement. The Joy of Painting can be found on the Docurama Channel on Tubi.