A Bridgerton star is in 'talks' to lead new Jurrasic World movie

A Bridgerton lead could be swapping high society for the Jurassic World universe, if new reports are anything to go by.

According to Deadline, Bridgerton season 2 lead Jonathan Bailey is in “early talks” to star alongside Scarlett Johansson in the next Jurrasic World movie. The site has also suggested it will be a "fresh take" on the franchise, with new names leading the project.

This suggests that former stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, alongside original Jurassic Park trio Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill won't be returning for the next prehistoric adventure, with all of them having previously starred in Jurassic World: Dominion.

Gareth Edwards, known for his work on the 2014 iteration of Godzilla and Star Wars movie Rogue One, is said to be directing the project, but plot details and further casting announcements are currently under wraps. He was not involved with the recent Godzilla x Kong: A New Empire movie, with Adam Wingard directing.

It has been suggested that the next Jurassic World movie will be released in summer 2025, after "impressing producers Steven Spielberg and Frank Marshall", but we will have to be patient and wait for official confirmation from the filmmakers to learn more about what to expect.

While nothing has been set in stone yet, Jonathan Bailey has strong connections to Jurassic World production company Universal, as he is starring in the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked, where he'll play the role of Fiyero.

He is, of course, best known for his role as Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), who had a prominent role in Bridgerton season 2 where he sets out to find a suitable wife. Throughout the course of the series, he finds himself falling in love with Kate (Simone Ashley), and their unlikely love story shaped the narrative for the second season.

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley in Bridgerton season 2. (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Meanwhile, in our Jurassic World: Dominion review, we called it "a fitting, nostalgia-filled conclusion", so it will be interesting to see where the filmmakers decide to go now that the three main films have run their course.

If reports are anything to go by, we should expect a brand new story and with it, a new cast. Watch this space!