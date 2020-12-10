Trending

A new Disney+ bundle is coming, without ads on Hulu

You'll be able to get Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+ for $18.99 a month.

Disney today announced that a new version of the Disney+ Bundle is coming. For $18.99 a month you'll be able to get Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu — and Hulu's on-demand content will come without advertising. 