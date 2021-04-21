A 'Soul' prequel short is coming to Disney Plus on April 30

Soul undoubtedly was one of the best films of 2020, bringing a good bit of joy to a holiday season after an unspeakably hard year for so many. And now we're getting more from the new Pixar world.

22 vs. Earth will hit Disney+ on April 30, and in it we'll go deeper into the soul who didn't want to be born on Earth.

“While making ‘Soul,’ we talked about the why of a new soul not wanting to live on Earth, but it didn’t ultimately belong in that movie,” director Kevin Nolting said in a press release. “22 vs. Earth was a chance to explore some of the unanswered questions we had about why 22 was so cynical. As a fairly cynical person myself, it felt like perfect material.”

The short film will look at what made 22 so unhappy and ultimately led to her not wanting to ever leave. She'll round up five other souls in an attempt at rebellion, which doesn't quite go as any of them planned.

“I think the new souls make the short so fun — the contrast of their pure innocence and delight with the cynical expectations of 22,” Nolting said. “The other new souls are what 22 once was before she took another path—purely innocent, blank slates to be guided by the counselors in their mostly uneventful journey to the earth portal. 22 sees an opening in that and attempts to guide them herself into her way of thinking.”

Disney+ is the streaming service that's home to all things Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic and, of course, Disney. It costs $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year. But even better is the Disney Bundle, which will get you Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $13.99 a month — essentially getting you three services for the price of two.

Disney+ is available on every major streaming service, including Disney+ on Roku, and Disney+ on Amazon Fire TV, which takes care of the two biggest streaming platforms on Planet Earth. (If that's not enough to get 22 to come down, we don't know what is.)

But for the best experience, definitely check out Disney Plus on Apple TV.