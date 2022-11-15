Ackley Bridge axed by Channel 4 after five seasons

Ackley Bridge will come to an end after five seasons, with Channel 4 saying they're looking for "new and innovative" ideas going forward.

The series has been on our screens since 2017, with writer Ayub Khan Din receiving praise for the way he's portrayed a multicultural academy school in the UK, but the broadcaster has decided it's time for the series to come to an end.

Speaking about the sad news, a statement from Channel 4 reads: "We’re immensely proud of Ackley Bridge, which over the last five series has received praise for the way in which it has tackled real-life situations and issues in an irreverent and insightful way."

"However, Channel 4 has a responsibility to continuously look for new and innovative ideas and we have made the difficult decision to not greenlight another series."

It adds: "We’d like to thank The Forge, the wonderful cast and all those involved in the show’s success over the years and we look forward to working with them again on future projects."

Ackley Bridge season 5 aired on Channel 4 in July, with ten episodes airing on a 10pm slot throughout the summer, but those episodes will now be the series' last which might come as a disappointment to fans of the show.

Tributes to the comedy-drama series are already pouring in, with former EastEnders actress Jo Joyner, who played headteacher Mandy Carter, taking to Twitter to share her experience working on Ackley Bridge.

November 14, 2022

Jo wrote: "Over and out! Very proud to have been a part of the fantastic #AckleyBridge Some incredible years, fantastic memories and wonderful friends. All good things must come to an end."

Meanwhile, the official account wrote: "…and so the doors have closed on Ackley Bridge. Thank you to the cast and crew for five fabulous series, and to each and everyone of you for watching the show and supporting us here on Twitter. Over and out."

November 14, 2022

The fifth and final season of the show dealt with some important storylines such as awkward (but essential!) sex education and the dark side of social media, as well as the usual themes of navigating young adulthood like dating, friends, pulling pranks and trying to fit in.

While fans will not be seeing any more from Ackley Bridge, all seasons are available to stream on-demand via All4.