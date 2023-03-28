Adele to release Las Vegas residency concert film

Adele has revealed plans to film her Las Vegas show, Weekends With Adele.

After the final show in the first run of her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Sunday, Adele revealed that she would be returning to the Vegas venue this summer for another set of shows that add 34 more dates and will run from June through to November.

If you can't make it in person, Adele also told her sold-out audience at the final show on Saturday night (March 25) that she's planning to record the show and release a concert film so that everyone will be able to watch her perform.

During that performance, she told fans: "Playing to 4000 people for 34 dates is not enough, and I know that. So I am coming back for a few weeks in June, and I'm going to release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it." (Quote via AP (opens in new tab)).

Presale registration for the next set of shows is open from now until Sunday, April 2 at 11:59 pm PT via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan system. So, if you're interested in trying to secure tickets for the new show, head over to the Ticketmaster website (opens in new tab)to get signed up.

See you soon. https://t.co/kfpUFl1jIz pic.twitter.com/PWSfpLASPKMarch 26, 2023 See more

We don't have any more info about the recorded concert just yet, making it difficult to predict exactly when (or where) the show will be made available to fans. However, since the recording won't take place until this new leg of her Vegas residency, we know it won't be available until the latter half of 2023 at the earliest.

This news comes after the singer won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in February for "Easy On Me", one of the singles from her 2021 album, 30.

The new concert film follows two filmed appearances in the UK and the US in late 2021. Adele: One Night Only saw the singer sitting down for an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS and Paramount Plus, whilst An Audience With Adele saw the singer taking to the stage at the London Palladium.

BBC Two also aired a look back at the singer's career in Adele: The BBC Sessions over the festive period in the same year. That special included a look back at Adele's first-ever TV appearance aged just 19 on Later... with Jools Holland.