'Adele: The BBC Sessions' — release date, premise, music and everything we know

Adele: The BBC Sessions will take a look back on one of the world’s biggest music stars through her various early performances and TV appearances.

The BBC will be giving us the opportunity to explore and enjoy her monumental journey on how she became the mega star she is today, including a special glimpse at her first TV appearance when she was just 19 years old.

Adele has sold out shows globally and repeatedly broken records with her highly successful albums. Since the release of her new album, which has taken over the charts across the world, the multi-Grammy Award winning artist made a special appearance for ITV’s An Audience with Adele where she performed an unforgettable concert for her friends, family, fans and celebrities. Some of the most famous faces were in the crowd, including Dame Emma Thompson, Idris Elba and Samuel L Jackson.

Here’s everything we know about Adele: The BBC Sessions, which promises to be a Christmas TV highlight.

Adele: The BBC Sessions will air Sunday Dec. 26 at 10pm on BBC2.

What is 'Adele: The BBC Sessions' about?

As well as delving into the BBC archives to discover Adele’s rise to fame, we’ll also have the chance to savour all of her biggest hits. There’s more excitement in store as we will also be able to watch her first TV appearance on Later….with Jools Holland in 2007 where she performed her song Daydreamer from her first album, 19, which was an experience she thoroughly enjoyed.

According to the Huffington Post, Adele revealed in an interview to celebrate 20 years of Later…with Jools Holland that: “I have the fondest memories of that, the whole [experience]. Meeting Jools, the hallways, the dressing rooms, the floor — it was so much bigger than… I always thought it was tiny, because everyone’s always like ‘studios are never as big as they look on TV’, but it was massive. But it was just amazing, it was the best night ever.”

Is there a trailer?

There’s currently no trailer out for this show, but we’ll update this guide as soon as one has been announced.