An Audience With Adele is a one-night-only special event, which will see Adele performing some of her greatest hits in front of a live audience. Here’s how to watch An Audience With Adele online anywhere in the world.

The UK-based event at the London Palladium comes after Adele: One Night Only where the artist performed in the US on CBS on Nov. 14 and was interviewed by superstar host Oprah.

Both of these events give fans a chance to watch the musical legend perform from the comfort of their own living room, as she celebrates the highly anticipated release of her new studio album 30. This is the successor to her previous albums 19, 21, and 25.

How to watch 'An Audience With Adele' online with ITV in the UK

From the UK you can watch the show live on ITV on Sunday, Nov 21 from 7.25pm - 9.00pm.

After it's been broadcast it will be available on catch-up service ITV Hub. ITV Hub is a great way of catching up with your favourite ITV shows if you’ve missed them on screen.

How to watch 'An Audience With Adele' online from abroad

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you're away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

How to watch 'An Audience With Adele' in America and Canada

Sadly this is an ITV exclusive event and so won't be available to watch in America and Canada.

An Audience With Adele airs on ITV on Nov 21 from 7.25pm - 9.00pm.