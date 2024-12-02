After earning rave reviews for Gladiator 2, my favorite Denzel Washington movie is now streaming on Hulu

It wasn’t that long ago when I found myself in a crowded movie theater watching the phenomenal Gladiator 2. While the focal point of the box-office hit was Paul Mescal’s Lucius, like many critics and fans, my attention was stolen by Denzel Washington’s Macrinus. Washington was simply brilliant in the role, striking the perfect chord as a witty and clever puppeteer. As a matter of fact, Washington was your classic scene-stealer, capturing my attention with his comedic banter and not-so-subtle plotting. I wouldn’t be surprised if Golden Globe and Oscar nominations were in his future.

After being once again impressed by the legend that is Washington, I was pleasantly surprised to learn that, as of December 1, my favorite Washington movie is streaming on Hulu. I’m not talking about Training Day, Philadelphia, The Equalizer or American Gangster. My favorite Denzel Washington movie is actually the under-the-radar hit Antwone Fisher.

The movie is based on the true story of Antwone Fisher, a troubled sailor who was forced to see a naval psychiatrist after a series of volatile incidents. Although Antwone is initially resistant to opening up to the licensed professional, once he does, the floodgates to his emotional scars from childhood open up, leaving him to unpack past traumas and confront old foes. His therapy journey is full of dramatic lows and tearful highs that leave viewers like me simply captivated.

Now Washington doesn’t star in the lead role, he wasn’t nominated for any mainstream awards and it didn’t make a big haul in theaters. However, the Rotten Tomatoes “Certified Fresh” drama is still my favorite from him. It’s the first movie he directed in his illustrious career, and, shot for shot, I’m not sure I can pinpoint anywhere in the film I wish he would have done a better job from behind the camera.

Then there’s Washington’s performance as the naval psychiatrist Dr. Jerome Davenport. Washington didn’t rely on action sequences, hot romances or unpredictable deaths/reveals to own his role on screen. Instead, Washington’s screentime boiled down to him playing this steady anchor as Derek Luke’s Antwone Fisher imploded and attempted to heal. If at any point Washington failed to present this symbol of strength and support in the movie, I don’t believe viewers would be left with the right balance of hope in contrast with all the sadness.

And since I brought up the movie’s lack of action sequences, I have to say how much I prefer seeing Washington in these emotionally charged movies. The ones like Philadelphia, Remember the Titans, John Q. or Antwone Fisher push Washington to deliver these raw and vulnerable performances that often leave me grabbing for a tissue as I’ve connected to these protagonists and I’m heavily invested in seeing positive outcomes.

From an overall experience, Antwone Fisher is a must-watch as it's the classic story of the underdog overcoming the odds. Except in this case, the underdog is Fisher trying to beat his own demons and past. By the way, the movie also sees a solid showing from EGOT winner, Viola Davis.

So make sure you check out Antwone Fisher on Hulu right now if you haven’t yet. Heck, even if you have seen it, it’s worth rewatching.