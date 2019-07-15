AirTV Mini is a little Android TV box that loves Sling TV

AirTV — think of it as hardware dedicated to all things Sling TV — today announced a curious new box. AirTV Mini is another Android TV-based device that puts Sling TV at the forefront, complete with a big ol' Sling TV button on the remote control. It's a sort of combination streaming box/dongle thing, simple enough in design.

It's the third product in the AirTV lineup, and it's a bit weird in that regard. It's less expensive than the old AirTV Player — a sort of Fisher Price-looking thing that also tosses an OTA tuner into the mix. And it's decidedly different than the dual-tuner AirTV box (we reviewed it last year ) in that it lacks tuners, though it's the same price.

And while you're there, if you pick up three months of Sling TV up front, they'll throw in a TV tuner and antenna for free .

The upside? It's a mere $79. So there's that.

The other thing AirTV has going for it is that it lives hand-in-hand with Sling TV. (That big, giant button isn't just there to be pretty.) If you hook up an OTA antenna your local channels will live right inside the Sling TV guide. If you're not a Slinger (yes, that's what they call themselves) — or just want to use Sling on any other piece of hardware — that's still an option, too.

Englewood, Colo., July 15, 2019 AirTV, a cord-cutting brand dedicated to meeting the growing consumer demand for over-the-air (OTA) products and services, today introduced a 4K HDR compatible streaming stick, powered by Android TV™. The palm-sized device seamlessly integrates Sling TV, Netflix and OTA channels into a single user experience, creating a whole-home streaming solution when paired with an OTA antenna and an AirTV Wi-Fi-enabled network tuner. Available today, customers can purchase the AirTV Mini for $79.99 from AirTV.net.

"The AirTV brand is committed to making local TV relevant and easily accessible to streamers," said Mitch Weinraub, director of product development for AirTV. "The AirTV Mini is a powerhouse streaming stick with more memory and a faster processor than anything else in the category. When combined with the AirTV network tuner and the Sling TV app, the Mini delivers a superior streaming experience, especially for Slingers who want premium features in a small package at an affordable price."

AirTV Mini Features

Users simply plug the AirTV Mini into their television's HDMI port to access the user experience. Once connected, the device will launch directly into the Sling TV app and users will see Netflix integrated into the Sling TV user interface. AirTV Mini users also have access to the thousands of apps available from Google Play. The streaming device, powered by Android TV, has the ability to integrate OTA channels when paired with the AirTV Wi-Fi-enabled network tuner and an OTA antenna, each sold separately. Local channel availability depends on geographic location and antenna quality and placement.

Additionally, AirTV Mini fully supports Google Assistant via a dedicated button on the remote. To access Google Assistant, AirTV Mini users simply press the Assistant remote button to quickly get answers about the weather forecast, game scores or traffic and control smart home devices like lighting and thermostats. Users can also press a Netflix button on the remote to launch the Netflix app for an easy and seamless streaming experience.

The AirTV Mini remote also has the ability to control televisions and sound bars, and features a prominent Sling TV shortcut button and a voice search button to find favorite shows and movies. Voice controls are app-sensitive and allow users to find a specific show or movie within the app they are using, or make commands such as "go to guide," "show me my DVR" or "rewind 10 seconds." AirTV Mini is also equipped with a remote finder button, allowing users to locate a misplaced remote with the touch of a button.

Complementary AirTV Products and Services

For a limited time, new and eligible existing Sling TV customers can receive the AirTV Wi-Fi-enabled network tuner with an indoor antenna free when they prepay for three months of Sling TV (subscription must be $25/month or greater).

AirTV Mini joins AirTV's line of cord-cutting products and services, including AirTV, AirTV Player and professional antenna installation, which aim to create an integrated, whole-home cord-cutting solution that marries the choice and value of streaming with the simplicity and convenience of traditional TV services.

For more information on AirTV products and services, visit airtv.net.

AirTV Mini Technical Specs