AirTV releases a $29 dual-tuner adapter

AirTV — the over-the-air streaming box from Dish that integrates directly with the Sling TV app — today announced a dual-tuner adapter that lets you record two streaming simultaneously, or watch one show while you record another at the same time.

The dual-tuner adapter costs $29 on its own, or you can pair it up with a new AirTV for $119. (The dual-tuner adapter works with any current-generation AirTV device.)

Englewood, Colo., Sept. 26, 2018 — AirTV today introduced its first dual-tuner capability to AirTV Player, allowing users to watch and record two over-the-air (OTA) broadcast channels simultaneously. With the new dual-tuner adapter, AirTV Player users can watch one OTA channel while recording another, or record two OTA channels simultaneously through AirTV Player's Local Channels DVR. Available today, customers can purchase the new dual-tuner adapter for $29 or bundle the dual-tuner adapter with the AirTV Player for $119.

"We are committed to making it as easy as possible to view free local channels alongside other popular streaming content through our AirTV products," said Mitch Weinraub, director of product development for AirTV. "Now, with the dual-tuner adapter, customers are able to watch their hometown team on a local channel while recording an episode of a popular show on a separate local channel, meaning they won't miss any of their favorite programming."

AirTV Player, the 4K Android TV-based streaming media device that launched in January 2017, integrates Sling TV, Netflix, YouTube and thousands of apps from the Google Play Store with free local OTA channels on one platform. OTA channel integration requires an AirTV Adapter and an OTA antenna, each sold separately. Local channel availability depends on geographic location and antenna quality and placement. In February 2018, AirTV Player debuted its Local Channels DVR, allows users to record shows on free over-the-air broadcast channels (external USB hard drive or thumb drive required).

The AirTV Player with AirTV dual-tuner adapter bundle is available for $119 today at airtv.net. The new dual-tuner adapter can be paired with all AirTV Player generations for $29. Starting today, the AirTV Player with AirTV single-tuner adapter is available for $99. Additionally, the AirTV Player is $89, originally $99. The AirTV Player adapters can only be paired with AirTV Players.