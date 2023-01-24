All American season 5 fans choose sides in the Coop vs Olivia drama

With All American season 5 finally back with new episodes in 2023, many fans are eagerly waiting to find out answers to some of the season's most pressing questions. Will Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) actually take the head coaching job at GAU? Will the audience find out what's going on with JJ (Hunter Clowdus)? Perhaps most importantly, will Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) finally get back together now that her infamous news story has been published?

As viewers wait to discover what happens with the main plot points mentioned, they also have been watching more minor threads in the season. One of which has been the unyielding tension between Coop (Bre-Z) and Olivia.

For months now, the two have been in a contentious place in their friendship. After Liv and Spencer decided to call it quits earlier in the season, Coop has been #TeamSpencer. This is understandable, considering that Spencer is her very best friend and she only knows Liv through him.

However, what fans are not so understanding of is the fact that Coop has been unnecessarily shady and rude to Olivia. The breakup was actually initiated by Spencer, Spencer and Olivia are at the very least amicable and the college football star has never asked Coop to disrespect his ex. Furthermore, Coop is being hostile to Liv while rooming with her in the Baker Beverly Hills family home. Talk about irony and downright awkwardness.

Coop's behavior seemed to really rile up fans in an episode titled "Feels So Good" that aired on Monday, January 23. While loudly talking to her girlfriend in the Baker home, Coop talks about Spencer taking Alicia (Pauline Dyer) to Billy's birthday roast. Right on time, Olivia walks in the room to hear the shocking news. Coop was not in the least apologetic about making the revelation and Liv was not surprised by the former's big mouth or attitude.

One person who was surprised and a bit annoyed by Coop's snafu was her bestie. When Coop reveals what she had done, Spencer responds with, "What is with you and that damn mouth?" That seems to be a running question these days as it pertains to the former rapper turned legal aid.

All American season 5 fans side with Olivia in her feud with Coop

Viewers are not enjoying Coop this season. They especially are not here for her continued digs at Liv. Check out what fans have been saying on Twitter.

Olivia gets the best one liners. Wack Coop for me#AllAmerican #AllAmericanCWJanuary 24, 2023 See more

liv better than me cus i wouldve kicked coop outta my house five episodes ago #AllAmericanJanuary 24, 2023 See more

Coop knowingly being weird to Olivia while living rent free in her crib is audacious work, we sure that guessing game slip up wasn’t intentional? #AllAmericanJanuary 24, 2023 See more

Coop I need you to move out swiftlylike how can you be that ungrateful kinda getting pissed…#allamericanJanuary 24, 2023 See more

olivia’s really mother. you better get coop for me. #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/U9LPRk0WxFJanuary 24, 2023 See more