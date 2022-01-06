Amazing photo of 'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins with Princess Diana emerges

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins has shared a story about a hilarious encounter she had with Princess Diana when she was just a child.

Appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Lily was presented with an adorable photo of her being held by her parents handing over a bunch of flowers to the Princess of Wales.

When James Corden asked her if she remembered the event, Lily explained that she didn't remember it but someone else had told her she tried to steal the flowers back from Diana!

She said: "That’s my mom and my dad and I and it’s at a Prince’s Trust event and I’m giving Diana flowers, but the second that she went to take them, I then tried to pull them back.

"So, as you can imagine, all the air was sucked out of the room. But then again, I was wearing a cute dress so who's going to really punish me", she joked.

You can see the photo in the clip from The Late Late Show below:

.@lilycollins had a very normal childhood full of things like stealing flowers from Princess Diana and chucking toys at Prince Charles. pic.twitter.com/NdEEy06K8TJanuary 5, 2022 See more

Lily went on to share another funny story of one encounter she had with Prince Charles around the same time.

She said: "When I was younger I was playing with some toys with Prince Charles and I proceeded to kind of like, throw something at him, like throw a toy telephone at his head, which, again, all the air was sucked out of the room."

According to Lily, this happened around the same time as the photo, so she thinks she was also just two years old at the time. She added that the reason she'd had several royal encounters was because of her father's charity work.

Lily, currently to be seen in Emily in Paris season 2, said: "my dad did a lot of stuff with the Prince's Trust and I grew up in England, I'm British", later adding "I just went along for the ride and I guess I had a tendency to do naughty things as a two-year-old."

Emily in Paris season 1 and 2 are now available to stream on Netflix.