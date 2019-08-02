Is Amazon Prime Video available on Vizio TVs?

Best answer: Yes! Vizio Smart TVs have the Amazon Prime Video app built in, so all you have to do to enjoy Amazon's content is to access the app from the home screen. You can also cast shows from Amazon Prime Video on your mobile device via Chromecast or AirPlay 2 to most recent Vizio Smart TVs.

Vizio makes it easy to access Amazon Prime Video!

Vizio has earned a reputation as an innovator in the TV space, and the company was one of the first and fastest to embrace the smart TV revolution by pre-installing entertainment apps across their range of products. Among the many great apps available on all Vizio Smart TVs is Amazon's Prime Video service.

Prime Video is one of Amazon's most popular value-added extensions to its Prime subscription service. It offers a large catalog of shows and movies, both contemporary and classic favorites as well as original programming such as Good Omens, Homecoming, and The Boys. Many view it to be a great addition or alternative to services like Netflix or Hulu, and consider it as an essentialy free offering because it's bundeled with Amazon Prime (although you can subsribe only to Prime Video and not the Prime service if you so chose).

Logging in to the Amazon Prime Video app

Logging into the Amazon Prime Video app on your Vizio Smart TV is simple:

Locate the Amazon Prime Video app on your Vizio Smart TV homescreen. It is pre-installed by default. Click on the app and log in using your credentials. Select a show and start enjoying!

Once you are logged into the app, you can access the app at any time with your Vizio remote (either from the home screen or on the dedicated Amazon or Prime Video button available on many models).

Casting Prime Video to your Vizio Smart TV

As an alternative to using the Amazon Prime Video app on your Vizio Smart TV, you can cast shows from your iOS or Android device over Chromecast or AirPlay 2. This casting feature is available on most recent Vizio Smart TVs.

Here's how to cast your Prime Video content:

Open the Prime Video app on your mobile device. Start playing a movie or show. Look for the cast or share symbol in the app . Select your Vizio Smart TV from the list of options.

That's it! This works for both Chromecast and Airplay 2! Now, that you know how to access Amazon Prime Video on your Vizio Smart TV, we hope that you enjoy binging Hanna or The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel soon!

