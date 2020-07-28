Amazon Prime Video Channels is getting its own PBS Documentaries channel

Fans of documentaries on PBS are going to want to check this out. Starting Aug. 4, you'll be able to subscribed to a dedicated PBS Documentaries channel on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

The new channel will have the entire Ken Burns collection, as well as films from Nova, Frontline, American Masters, Nature, American Experience, Independent Lens, POV and more.

The entire Ken Burns collection will also be available via PBS Passport, a member benefit available within the PBS Video App that gives viewers extended access to high-quality content. The PBS Passport library is also full of public television’s acclaimed drama, arts, science, history and lifestyle programs (contact your local PBS station for details).

The PBS Documentaries channel will cost $3.99 a month, billed directly through your Amazon account. The channel is only available in the United States.

“PBS is the leader of high-quality, compelling nonfiction entertainment, and the PBS Documentaries Prime Video Channel is a natural addition to our current streaming offering on Prime Video Channels — PBS MASTERPIECE, PBS LIVING AND PBS KIDS," said Andrea Downing, co-president of PBS Distribution. "This channel will not only help bring engaging stories about life in all corners of our country to a new audience, it will provide needed revenues to sustain public broadcasting’s public-private partnership model for the benefit of all stations and the communities they serve.”

When it launches, PBS Documentaries will have nearly 1,000 hours of programming. That includes Stanley Nelson's The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution, Frontline's For Sama, and Last Days in Vietnam from American Experience.

And, of course, everything from Ken Burns.

“We had long hoped to be able to have all of our films available in one place so the public would have access to the body of work,” Burns said. “We’re thrilled that this is now possible thanks to the efforts of PBS Distribution and Amazon to launch the PBS Documentaries Prime Video Channel and also through PBS’s Passport initiative that allows viewers to support their public television stations. Both will also contribute to the larger mission of PBS.”