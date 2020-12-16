Amazon Prime Video has dropped 'The Expanse' a day early

Good news, The Expanse fans - Amazon Prime Video has dropped Season 5 of the series on its streaming platform a day earlier than expected. The space opera will continue after this week with episodic drops, but you can currently watch episodes 1-3 on Amazon Prime Video right now.

If you need a little bit of a refresher, here's everything you need to know about the series. But if you're just looking for a quickie "what's this season about?" kind of jam, here's Amazon's official synopsis for Season 5:

Season five of the series picks up as multitudes of humans leave the solar system in search of new homes and vast fortunes on the earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring, and a heavy price for centuries of exploitation of the Belt finally comes due and a reckoning is at hand.

Well, go on then! A new season of your show awaits! You can check back with us weekly for reviews from Leigh Monson as the series unfolds. And don't forget, The Expanse has been renewed for a sixth (and final) season after this year's offering concludes.