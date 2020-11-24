'The Expanse' will return for a sixth and final season

We're a little less than a month away from the premiere of Season 5 of The Expanse on Amazon Prime Video — and the series has been renewed for a sixth season.

And apparently that will be the end of the journey.

Deadline reports that Season 6 will be the final one — and that Cas Anvar, who played pilot Alex Kamal in the series — won't be returning. (He'd been accused over the summer of mistreating a number of women, and the studio behind the show launched an independent investigation.)

“You can’t stop the work.” Season 6 is a go. pic.twitter.com/ayk93DChGmNovember 24, 2020

Production on the final season reportedly will start in January 2021.

The Expanse spent its first three seasons on SYFY before being canceled, then resurrected by Amazon. It's based on the novels by James S.A. Corey and tells the story of humanity several hundred years into the future, where the solar system has been colonized. Earth and Luna (the moon) make up one faction, Mars another, and a more loosely organized group of "Belters" further out.

Season 5 of The Expanse debuts on Dec. 16, with new episodes dropping weekly.