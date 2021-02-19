Amazon Prime's 'Invincible' drops an official trailer

We never knew we needed J.K. Simmons voicing a superhero until this very moment. Invincible follows the story of teenager Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), son of the infamous Omni-Man (Simmons), as he tries to navigate high school, blossoming late, and eventually stumbling into a world of heroism that he wasn't quite ready for. To make matters worse, it seems Omni-Man might have been hiding a pretty big secret from his son? Let's check out the trailer!

This sneak peak from Amazon hits all the right spots. Mark's a little awkward, but he wants to do the right thing. We see that he does eventually step into his powers, and even manages to rustle himself up a friend group! Bonus: it looks like things could get pretty gnarly before the season concludes. Invincible features bright and clean animation, but it's not afraid to shy away from a little blood.

It also features an absolutely stacked cast of voice actors:

Steven Yeun (Mark Grayson)

J.K. Simmons (Omni Man)

Sandra Oh (Debbie Grayson)

Seth Rogen (Allen the Alien)

Zazie Beetz (Amber Bennett)

Mark Hamill (Art Rosenbaum)

Walton Goggins (Cecil Stedman)

Jazon Mantzoukas (Rex Sloan)

Zachary Quinto (Robot)

Nicole Byer (Vanessa & Fiona)

And that's just some of the cast!

Invincible will launch on Amazon Prime Video on March 26th, 2021. The first three hour-long episodes will hit the streamer on the 26th, with the remaining eight episodes of season airing in weekly installments. That means fans of the series can expect the season finale to hit on April 30th.

Amazon Prime Video's official synopsis:

INVINCIBLE is an Amazon Original series based on the groundbreaking comic book from Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead. The story revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). The hour-per-episode series also stars Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, Zachary Quinto, Jason Mantzoukas, Melise, Mark Hamill, Mahershala Ali, Seth Rogen and more. The first three episodes are coming to Prime Video on March 26, with weekly releases through April 30 after that.