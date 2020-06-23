Android users will get Peacock Premium free till Oct. 15

Source: NBCUniversal (Image credit: NBCUniversal)

NBCUniversal today announced that Peacock — its new streaming service available nationwide on July 15 — will give Android and Android TV users free access to Peacock Premium for free months.

Peacock will be home to most of the NBCUniversal stable of content, and a free tier (with ads, of course) ensures that you'll be able to watch a lot of what you want without paying a dime. But Peacock Premium opens up even more content and exclusives. After Oct. 15, Peacock Premium will cost $4.99 a moth on Android and Android TV devices, with subscriptions available via Google Play.

And for an additional $5 a month, you'll be able to get rid of most advertising.

"Given Google's extensive customer reach, millions of people will be able to start streaming Peacock on their preferred platform or device this July," Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships for Peacock, said in a news release. "We've made Peacock free to our distribution partners, including Google, because we want people everywhere to stream Peacock, and the Peacock Premium promotion demonstrates our commitment to providing incredible value for our mutual customers."

Peacock has been available since April for customers on Comcast's Xfinity system.

"As millions of our viewers have already seen the massive benefit of having Peacock available to them these past few months, we look forward to leveraging the unprecedented reach of Google's platforms and devices, to provide Peacock to even more fans on July 15," Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal, added in the news release. "Google continues to be a terrific partner as we aim to deliver NBCUniversal's world class content across all of their platforms and devices."

From the release:

Peacock recently announced original programming available at launch including Brave New World, The Capture, Intelligence and Lost Speedways; sports documentary In Deep with Ryan Lochte; and the entire full-length film Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. In addition, customers will enjoy current season programming from NBC and Telemundo, access to hundreds of blockbuster movies like Jurassic Park, Do the Right Thing, and Shrek; and iconic shows including comedies Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, King of Queens, Everybody Loves Raymond, Two and a Half Men, Frasier, George Lopez, Psych, Monk and Cheers; dramas Law & Order: SVU, Downton Abbey, Yellowstone, Friday Night Lights, House, Battlestar Galactica, Parenthood,Heroes, and kids programing including Curious George, DreamWorks Where's Waldo? and Cleopatra in Space.

Peacock customers will also enjoy daily programming highlights from TODAY, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, Noticias Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and Access Hollywood, and 75 streaming channels including clip-based channels like the best Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers comedy sketches, the best sketches from the SNL Vault, plus news channels from NBC News Now and Sky News, and genre channels like True Crime, Reality Check-In and 80s Mix Tape.