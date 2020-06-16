Andy Samberg and Hulu's Palm Springs Groundhog Day looks way more fun

Source: Hulu (Image credit: Hulu)

Yes, you've seen this before. Every day is exactly the same. Go to sleep, and wake up right back where you started from. For Bill Murray, it was Groundhog Day. For Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, Hell is Palm Springs and not Punxsutawney.

The NEON film of the same name — Palm Springs , not Punxsutawney — hits Hulu on July 10, and the first trailer dropped today.

The gist is what it is. You get caught in a time loop and have all kinds of fun, day after day, for who knows how long. You go to sleep and wake up right back where you started. Only while everyone (and everything) else has completely reset, you still have the memory of every. single. day.

Except unlike in Groundhog Day , Samberg's Nyles isn't alone. Sarah (Cristin Milioti) has fallen into the time loop as well, and so they've got each other to enjoy eternity with.

But maybe hell truly is other people. While Nyles has been there and done that, Sarah has to go through it all with the knowledge that Nyles has probably already tried whatever it is she thinks will get them out of this mess.

And it looks like they're not alone in this, either. There's also Roy (J.K. Simmons), who appears to be caught in the loop, too.

Look, it's going to be hard to top Groundhog Day . Damned near impossible, even. But given the different setting — the picturesque Palm Springs versus the middle of nowhere in Pennsylvania — it's a whole new world to explore. (And one that almost certainly requires sunscreen.) Plus we've got new people and a new generation and presumably a storyline that differs from the likes of Phil Connors.

But maybe there's just one piece of advice that Nyles and Sarah need to heed:

Don't drive angry.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Hulu) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Hulu) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Hulu) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Hulu)