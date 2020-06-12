Are the Studio Ghibli movies coming to HBO Max?

Source: Studio Ghibli (Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

Best answer: Yes! You can stream 21 of Studio Ghibli's amazing films on HBO Max right now. This list includes favorites like Spirited Away, Ponyo, and Princess Mononoke.

The magic of animation

With the launch of its new streaming service, HBO Max came in swinging, offering a full catalog of different films and shows for viewers to enjoy. While the service does provide well-known films like The Joker and A Star is Born and television programs like Westworld, it does have one group of movies that sets it apart from others. Yes, HBO Max carries nearly the entire library of Studio Ghibli movies.

Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation studio responsible for some of the greatest animated features we know and love. It's founders Hayao Miyazaki, and Isao Takahata have created visually stunning pictures and some of the highest-grossing anime films in Japan. Until now, these fantastic films were only available via home video. Since the world has turned toward streaming, that media has been left in the dust. Thankfully, you can now view almost the entire catalog right on HBO Max.

Almost all the Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli has a vast collection of classic hits from the award-winning Spirited Away to the enchantingly deep Princess Mononoke. You can find anything from family films to thought-provoking cautionary tales. With strong narratives and memorable characters, you really can't go wrong with any of these movies.

Here's a list of Studio Ghibli films on the streaming platform:

Castle in the Sky

From Up on Poppy Hill

Howl's Moving Castle

Kiki's Delivery Service

My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbors the Yamadas

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Ocean Waves

Only Yesterday

Ponyo

Pom Poko

Porco Rosso

Princess Mononoke

Spirited Away

Tales from Earth Sea

The Cat Returns

The Secret World of Arrietty

The Tale of Princess Kaguya

The Wind Rises

When Marni Was There

Whisper of the Heart

Notably missing is the heart-breaking film, Grave of the Fireflies. Due to a rights dispute, the movie will not be available. If you are a fan or you're just a bit of a completionist, you can watch Grave of the Fireflies on Hulu .

For everything else, HBO Max has your back. In fact, if you already have Hulu, you can add HBO Max right to your plan. Either way, you can stream all the Ghibli now at the click of a button and so much more.