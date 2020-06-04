Is Grave of the Fireflies available on HBO Max?

Source: Studio Ghibli (Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

Best answer: Unfortunately, Studio Ghibli does not own the distributing rights to The Grave of the Fireflies, so it will not be on HBO Max (for now). You can, however, find a copy online for your personal collection.

Cry forever: The Grave of the Fireflies ($19 at Amazon)

You can stream!: Hulu (From $6/month on Hulu)

The missing link

HBO Max has a huge library of content for mulitple audiences, and that's thanks in part to Studio Ghibli. You can now stream 21 films from this amazing collection. While there is plenty available to binge to your heart's content, there is one film that has been left out in the cold. Any Grave of the Fireflies enthusiasts might be disappointed; it's the only film in the catalog that isn't available on the streaming service.

Unfortunately, though it is a Studio Ghibli film, the company doesn't own the distribution rights. The rights belong to the publisher, Shinchosha. At this time, it appears there are no plans to bring the film to the streaming platform. Of course, this could change at any time.

Fear not! If you love the movie, or just want to see what all the fuss is about, you can purchase Grave of the Fireflies on Blu-ray or you can stream it on Hulu .

The wonderful world of Studio Ghibli

Source: Studio Ghibli (Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

While you may not be able to watch every Studio Ghibli film, the rest of the film catalog is available on HBO Max, from the award-winning Spirited Away to the hilarious My Neighbors the Yamadas. If you love strong characters, amazing stories, and a variety of genres, it's worth jumping in.

If you want to test out the service and see what else it has to offer, you can use the seven-day free trial. From there, it's only $15 month to enjoy movies like Harry Potter, shows like the Big Bang Theory and Doctor Who, everything from HBO, and loads of original content. Of course, the near-complete Studio Ghibli collection is more than enough for me. With time and a little luck, maybe Grave of the Fireflies will be available in the future.