Ashley Storrie on her new comedy: 'Dinosaur is about embracing difference, not being ashamed of it'

Ashley Storrie has a great deal in common with her character in new sitcom Dinosaur. The six-part series — landing on BBC3 and BBC iPlayer on April 14 2024 — sees the Scottish stand-up comedian playing Nina, a hilariously funny, 30-something with autism, whose uncomplicated world is turned upside down by a major family event. It’s a role Ashley says helped her navigate her own autism diagnosis.

Ashley credits Dinosaur with helping her deal with her own autism diagnosis. (Image credit: BBC)

"When I joined the cast, I was scared about not being able to 'mask' my condition in social situations like I often do, so I was really surprised when producers said: 'Don’t do that, just be your authentic self'," says the show’s co-creator and star Ashley, 37. "Neurodiverse people spend a lot of time trying to fit in, in order to not make other people feel uncomfortable, so playing an unmasked autistic woman like Nina has been liberating. Dinosaur is about embracing difference and not being ashamed of it."

In Dinosaur, Ashley's character Nina is happy with her lot in life - working as a dinosaur expert for Glasgow’s (fictional) Natural History Museum and living with her sister, Evie (Kat Ronney). Everything’s going well for Nina, until Evie returns from a weekend away and drops a bombshell…

"Evie's known her boyfriend Ranesh for just six weeks and, out of the blue, she tells Nina they’re getting married, which is deeply disturbing for Nina due to her autism," explains Ashley. "This development signifies a big shift for Nina, who has to learn to accept change."

Nina's thrilled when Evie surprises her at work... but she's not prepared for her sister's shock news! (Image credit: BBC)

Later, however, there's an even bigger shock in store for Nina - when Evie asks her to be Maid of Honour!

"Nina wishes she could be the perfect Maid of Honour but organising her sister’s wedding and hen party is a very daunting prospect," says Ashley. "So it's a double-edged sword for Nina - she doesn't want to do it but she's a perfectionist so, if she's gonna have to do it, she must do it the best she can."

Nina's out of her comfort zone when she's tasked with organising her sister Evie's hen do! What could go wrong? (Image credit: BBC)

Ashley believes humour is the most effective way of exploring important issues.

"I'm a Glaswegian, raised in a working class family, and our only way of expressing anything is through humour," jokes the comedian, who enjoyed filming Dinosaur in her native city and on the Isle of Bute.

"I never feel like I see 'my' Glasgow on screen; it’s either shown as Outlander or Trainspotting with nothing in between. Glasgow is interesting, historically rich and beautiful - and I wanted it to be as much of a character in Dinosaur as Nina and her family. This show is a big, soppy love letter to my city."

Dinosaur stars Ashley Storrie and Kat Ronney. (Image credit: BBC)

Dinosaur launches with weekly double bills on BBC3 at 9pm and 9.25pm from Sunday April 14 2024. All six episodes will also become available on BBC iPlayer.