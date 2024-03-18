Dinosaur: cast, plot, first looks and everything we know

Dinosaur is a comedy on BBC3 and BBCIplayer starring Ashley Storrie as an undiagnosed autistic woman whose life is thrown into turmoil. Ashley, who is autistic herself and co-created the series with writer Matilda Curtis, plays Nina who loves living with her sister and best friend Evie, played by Kat Ronney. But then Evie has a whirlwind romance and gets engaged, making Nina her maid of honour. Nina’s life is thrown into a tailspin as she grapples with her sister’s impulsive decision and what that means for her own life, not least that she needs to find a date for the wedding.

“Playing Nina was probably the most liberating thing that’s ever happened in my entire life,” says Ashley. “A big part of my autism is ‘masking’ but Nina just kind of wears it out there. That’s what I loved about her. When you’ve got autism, you spend so much time trying to hide it, which just takes up so much energy. So, being Nina has made me realise that I should just be me and spend less time trying to make everybody feel more comfortable around my weirdness. She’s not diagnosed so she doesn’t know that it’s something she has to be hiding – it’s something about her that just ‘is’. It was a very liberating, wonderful experience.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the BBC3 series Dinosaur…

On the beach in Dinosaur! (Image credit: BBC)

Dinosaur is six-part series will launch on BBC3 in the UK and Hulu in the US in spring 2024. When release dates are confirmed, we’ll update this page. All six episodes will become available on BBCiPlayer.

Dinosaur plot

Dinosaur is set in Glasgow and follows Nina is an undiagnosed autistic woman in her 30s who is obsessed with dinosaurs and enjoys living with her sister. But then her sister Evie gets engaged, after a six-week romance, leaving Nina struggling to cope with this new development. Nina grapples with what this means for her future and embarks on a surprising journey of self-discovery when she realises she needs to bring a date to the wedding.

Nina’s relationship with her sister isn’t the only change that she’s navigating, as she explores new possibilities in her palaeontology career and a potential new relationship in her own life with the introduction of kind-hearted Lee, who helps Nina to see these new challenges in a more positive light. As their relationship blossoms, we see that Nina helps Lee just as much as he helps her.

Nina and Evie (Ashley Storrie Kat Ronney) in Dinosaur. (Image credit: BBC)

Dinosaur cast — Ashley Storrie as Nina

Comedian and actress Ashley Storrie who has ASD herself, plays autistic Nina. This is her first major role but she’s also appeared on Breaking the News, The Blame Game, The Comedy Underground and Mission: Accessible.

Ashley Storrie (on left) as autistic Nina. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in Dinosaur?

Other cast in Dinosaur include Kat Ronney plays Nina’s sister Evie. Greg Hemphill (Still Game) as Ade, Sabrina Sandhu (Dodger, The Syndicate) as Amber, Ben Rufus Green (The Cockfields) as Shane, Jim Kitson (Land of Women) as Declan, Sally Howitt (River City) as Diane, Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones, Inside Man) as Cecily and Sanjeev Kohli (Still Game) as Sachin. David Carlyle (It’s A Sin) is Bo, Lorn Macdonald (BEATS, The Lazarus Project, Bridgerton) si playing Lee and Danny Ashok (Roadkill, Capital) plays Ranesh.

Is there a trailer?

There's no Dinosaur trailer just yet, but if one drops, we’ll post it up on here.

Behind the scenes, locations and more on Dinosaur

Dinosaur was filmed in Glasgow and is created by Matilda Curtis and Ashley Storrie. It's a Two Brothers Pictures (Fleabag, The Tourist) production for Hulu (US) and BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer and BBC Three (UK) in partnership with All3Media International. Dinosaur was commissioned by Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy and Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning for BBC Scotland. It is based on an original idea by Matilda Curtis. The Executive Producers are Sarah Hammond, Katie Churchill, Harry Williams, Jack Williams. Catriona Renton is Co-Executive Producer. The Director is Niamh McKeown and the Producer is Brian Coffey. The BBC Commissioning Editors are Emma Lawson and Gavin Smith.