AUS vs SL live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup online

It's been a rough start for Australia and Sri Lanka at the Cricket World Cup, with both sides yet to break their tournament duck. Seven games should be just about enough to turn things around but, if it's going to happen, the recovery needs to start now. First ball is at 1.30 am PT / 4.30 am ET / 9.30 am UK on Monday, October 16.

The match is airing for FREE in Australia on the 9Now streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch AUS vs SL live streams on 9Now from anywhere with a VPN.

While the Aussies have been desperately disappointing so far, the Lions have every reason to rue their luck, having put scores of 326 and 344 on the board – and lost on both occasions. Kusal Mendis has been one of the standout players in India, though his eye-catching knocks of 76 from 42 against South Africa, and 122 from 77 against Pakistan, have been in vain.

Get their bowling in order and Sri Lanka might just be able to get over the line, something that Australia are probably keen to believe too. Things just haven't clicked for sole Aussie frontline spinner Adam Zampa so far and, on the few occasions the seamers have found a bit of success, shoddy fielding has cost them.

Unfortunately for the five-time champions Australia, they've been well below par in all aspects of the game. The middle-order fell to pieces against India and the rot set in even earlier against South Africa. The one ace they have up their sleeve is that, unlike Sri Lanka, they're already familiar with the playing conditions at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Here's how to get an Australia vs Sri Lanka live stream and watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch AUS vs SL live stream in Australia

While Fox has the rights to air the entire Cricket World Cup in 2023, free-to-air Channel 9 is broadcasting 18 matches from the tournament, including every Australia game, both semis and the final. All Channel 9 games are also free to watch on the 9Now streaming service. If you're an Aussie trying to access 9Now while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. As for the rest of the ICC World Cup, you can get Fox on both Kayo Sports (from $25 per month) or on Foxtel. You can find all of the Foxtel plans here.

How to watch AUS vs SL live stream in the US

If you're a cricket fan in the US, you probably know what we're about to say here: to watch the Australia vs Sri Lanka game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup, you'll need to use Willow TV.

Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch.

That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV, which lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. In the Desi TV offers page, you'll find the Willow TV-only deal for $10 per month only. No long contract. Cancel at any time.

How to watch AUS vs SL live stream in the UK

The UK broadcaster for the Cricket World Cup is Sky, so to watch an Australia vs Sri Lanka live stream you'll need to have a Sky TV subscription. The game starts at 9.30 am and will be shown on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports costs £56 per month — that's £29 for the base Sky Entertainment & Netflix plan and another £27 for the Sky Sports add-on. This is on a 31-day rolling contract too, and you can save £5 in total per month if you opt for an 18-month contract instead.

The NOW streaming service is a more flexible way to get Sky Sports, and will set you back either £11.99 for a day membership or £33.99 for a monthly membership.

What time does the match begin?

Australia vs Sri Lanka begins at 1.30 am PT / 4.30 am ET / 9.30 am UK / 7.30 pm AEDT on Monday October, 16, 2023.