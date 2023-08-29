How to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023 online or on TV

If you're a cricket fan keen to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 when it begins on Thursday, October 5, you may be stumped trying to figure out how to catch all the One-Day International games. However, we're here to help you figure out how to watch it.



Four years on from the last Cricket World Cup, India is stepping up to host the 2023 tournament, with 10 teams descending upon the country to figure out which is the best. Over the course of 48 matches (round-robin-style) a victor will emerge.

England is the defending champion here after its home victory in 2019, though Australia is the Cricket World Cup's titan, having won 5 of the 12 tournaments having taken place since the Cricket World Cup began in 1975.

Australia and England are both back this year as well as the hosts India and seven more teams, and you can find a full list below the streaming guide, along with the early fixtures list.

But let's get to the important information first: here's how to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, whether you want to do it online or on TV.

How to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023 in the UK

The UK broadcaster for the Cricket World Cup is Sky, so to watch the games you'll need to subscribe to Sky Sports while they're on. Games generally begin mid-morning, around 8.30 am or 9.30 am, though some begin at 6 am.

Sky will be showing all the games on its various channels, though we don't have the guide for which just yet. We'd recommend checking between Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Mix, as those are generally the channels it uses for events like this.

Sky Sports costs £56 per month — that's £29 for the base Sky Entertainment & Netflix plan and another £27 for the Sky Sports add-on. This is on a 31-day rolling contract too, and you can save £5 in total per month if you opt for an 18-month contract instead.

Here are the days of England's matches, plus when they take place and who the team is up against:

New Zealand: Thursday, October 5, 9:30 am

Thursday, October 5, 9:30 am Bangladesh: Tuesday, October 10, 6 am

Tuesday, October 10, 6 am Afghanistan: Sunday, October 15, 9:30 am

Sunday, October 15, 9:30 am South Africa: Sunday, October 21, 9.30 am

Sunday, October 21, 9.30 am Sri Lanka: Thursday, October 26, 9:30 am

Thursday, October 26, 9:30 am India: Sunday, October 29, 8:30 am

Sunday, October 29, 8:30 am Australia: Saturday, November 4, 8:30 am

Saturday, November 4, 8:30 am Netherlands: Wednesday, November 8, 8:30 am

Wednesday, November 8, 8:30 am Pakistan: Saturday, November 11, 8:30 am

How to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023 in Australia

Fox has the rights to air the entirety of the Cricket World Cup in 2023, so if you want to catch most of the matches, you'll want a Foxtel Sports subscription, or access to Kayo Sports.

This latter is your cheapest option, costing $25 per month, and it lets you watch from Foxtel's sports options. The catch is that you have to stream them online, it's not a TV option. You can find Kayo Sports here.

To watch on TV, you'll need Foxtel Sports. This costs $77 per month, though there's a discount if you commit to a year's plan which brings it down to $58.60 each month. Some of Foxtel's top-end bundles, like Premium or Platinum Plus, also include sports streaming but they cost more than the Sports package. Use Foxtel's app to stream instead of watching on TV if you'd rather watch online.

You can find all of the Foxtel plans here.

If you're only interested in the Aussie games, though, there's a way to watch for free: Channel 9 is showing all of these games, either on its TV channel or 9Now, and it won't cost you anything. This is also the case for the semi-finals and final, whether or not Australia makes it to this stage.

Here's a list of Australia's fixtures, including who the team is up against and when it takes place@:

India: Sunday, October 8, 6:30 pm

Sunday, October 8, 6:30 pm South Africa: Thursday, October 12, 6:30 pm

Thursday, October 12, 6:30 pm Sri Lanka: Monday, October 16, 6:30 pm

Monday, October 16, 6:30 pm Pakistan: Friday, October 20, 6:30 pm

Friday, October 20, 6:30 pm Netherlands: Wednesday, October 25, 6:30 pm

Wednesday, October 25, 6:30 pm New Zealand: Saturday, October 28, 3 pm

Saturday, October 28, 3 pm England: Saturday, November 4, 5:30 pm

Saturday, November 4, 5:30 pm Afghanistan: Tuesday, November 7, 5:30 pm

Tuesday, November 7, 5:30 pm Bangladesh: Saturday, November 11, 2 pm

How to watch the Cricket World Cup in the US

If you're a cricket fan in the US, you probably know what we're about to say here: to watch the Cricket World Cup, you'll need to use Willow TV.

Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch.

That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV, which lets you stream cable channels over the internet, also has an add-on pack called World Sports which includes Willow TV. In total this bundle costs $50 per month: $40 for Sling TV (either the Blue or Orange plan is fine) and $10 for World Sports, though you get $10 off your first month as part of a streaming deal.

How to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Cricket World Cup , you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports like cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Cricket World Cup fixtures and schedule

At the time of writing, there's no confirmed schedule for the Cricket World Cup 2023. However the International Cricket Council has announced an early schedule, and while it's subject to change, it gives a good sense at when each game will take place. Here it is:

Thursday, October 5

England v New Zealand, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Friday, October 6

Pakistan v Netherlands, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Saturday, October 7

Bangladesh v Afghanistan, 1 am ET/10 pm PT (day prior)/ 6 am UK

South Africa v Sri Lanka, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Sunday, October 8

India v Australia, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Monday, October 9

New Zealand v Netherlands, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Tuesday, October 10

England v Bangladesh, 1 am ET/10 pm PT (day prior)/ 6 am UK

Pakistan v Sri Lanka, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Wednesday, October 11

India v Afghanistan, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Thursday, October 12

Australia v South Africa, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Friday, October 13

New Zealand v Bangladesh, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Saturday, October 14

India v Pakistan, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Sunday, October 15

England v Afghanistan, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Monday, October 16

Australia v Sri Lanka, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Tuesday, October 17

South Africa v Netherlands, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Wednesday, October 18

New Zealand v Afghanistan, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Thursday, October 19

India v Bangladesh, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Friday, October 20

Australia v Pakistan, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Saturday, October 21

Netherlands v Sri Lanka, 1 am ET/10 pm PT (day prior)/ 6 am UK

England v South Africa, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Sunday, October 22

India v New Zealand, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Monday, October 23

Pakistan v Afghanistan, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Tuesday, October 24

South Africa v Bangladesh, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Wednesday, October 25

Australia v Netherlands, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Thursday, October 26

England v Sri Lanka, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Friday, October 27

Pakistan v South Africa, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Saturday, October 28

Australia v New Zealand, 1 am ET/10 pm PT (day prior)/ 6 am UK

Netherlands v Bangladesh, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Sunday, October 29

England v India, 3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT/8:30 am UK

Monday, October 30

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, 3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT/8:30 am UK

Tuesday, October 31

Pakistan v Bangladesh, 3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT/8:30 am UK

Wednesday, November 1

New Zealand v South Africa, 3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT/8:30 am UK

Thursday, November 2

India v Sri Lanka, 3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT/8:30 am UK

Friday, November 3

Netherlands v Afghanistan, 3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT/8:30 am UK

Saturday, November 4

New Zealand v Pakistan, midnight ET/9 pm PT (day prior)/ 5 am UK

England v Australia, 3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT/8:30 am UK

Sunday, November 5

India v South Africa, 3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT/8:30 am UK

Monday, November 6

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, 3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT/8:30 am UK

Tuesday, November 7

Afghanistan v Australia, 3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT/8:30 am UK

Wednesday, November 8

England v Netherlands, 3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT/8:30 am UK

Thursday, November 9

New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT/8:30 am UK

Friday, November 10

South Africa v Afghanistan, 3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT/8:30 am UK

Saturday, November 11

Australia v Bangladesh, midnight ET/9 pm PT (day prior)/ 5 am UK

England v Pakistan, 3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT/8:30 am UK

Sunday, November 12

India v Netherlands, 3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT/8:30 am UK

Wednesday, November 15

SEMI-FINAL: 1st-placed team v 4th-placed team, 3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT/8:30 am UK

Thursday, November 16

SEMI-FINAL: 2nd-placed team v 3rd-placed team, 3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT/8:30 am UK

Sunday, November 19

FINAL: semi-final winners, 3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT/8:30 am UK

All you need to know about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Who's playing in the Cricket World Cup? There are 10 teams in total in the Cricket World Cup; here are all of them, including how they qualified for the tournament. At the time of writing, squads haven't been announced.

India (host)

Afghanistan (ICC Super League #7)

Australia (ICC Super League #6)

Bangladesh (ICC Super League #3)

England (ICC Super League #2)

New Zealand (ICC Super League #1)

Pakistan (ICC Super League #5)

South Africa (ICC Super League #8)

Sri Lanka (qualifiers)

Netherlands (qualifiers)

Where does the Cricket World Cup take place? India is hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, with ten stadiums dotted about the country seeing action. We'll list them below, including the name and city of the stadium. All are seeing five matches except the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, which only gets three.

Ahmedabad — Narendra Modi Stadium

Bangalore — M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Chennai — M. A. Chidambaram Stadium

Delhi — Arun Jaitley Stadium

Dharamshala — HPCA Stadium

Hyderabad — Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

Kolkata — Eden Gardens

Lucknow — BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium

Mumbai — Wankhede Stadium

Pune — Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium