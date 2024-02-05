Back of the net! Alan Partridge gets new BBC One comedy

Alan Partridge is back with a new documentary series following his overseas work in Saudi Arabia, but it doesn't go according to plan!

Norwich's infamous broadcaster is back in his beloved hometown but upon arrival, he realizes the happiness he thought he'd feel about returning isn't there. In fact, something's missing.

And Did Those Feet… with Alan Partridge follows Alan as his documentary morphs into something more personal, setting off on a quest to "understand his funk" and share his learnings with the nation.

Across six episodes, Alan embarks on a journey through the mental health of himself as well as the country he loves to ask some very important questions.

The synopsis adds that Alan explores exactly half a dozen of the areas that play a part in keeping us funk-free, from home lives, to work life, to the importance of nature, to relationships, to pastimes, to a sixth topic he’s "not worked out yet".

Speaking about his return, the legend himself Alan Partridge said: "The kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoys extensive oil and natural gas reserves, but has also seen economic growth in other areas such as agricultural production, retail trade, construction, and transport.

"It directs some $69 billion to military expenditure each year. And yet despite all that, I somehow felt incomplete."

Steve Coogan and Susannah Fielding in This Time with Alan Partridge. (Image credit: BBC/Baby Cow/Gary Moyes)

As always, Steve Coogan reprises his role as Alan Partridge, returning to the character for the first time since his 2022 live tour Stratagem.

His most recent TV series was This Time with Alan Partridge, a spoof current affairs-style programme. So it's safe to say that his upcoming project is very different!

Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy Commissioning expressed his delight at the character's return, adding: "Alan Partridge is the most iconic comedy character in the UK. The wonderful Steve Coogan and Neil & Rob Gibbons continue to innovate and create an even richer world for Alan to inhabit.

"This unflinching look at the state of the UK through Alan’s eyes promises to add more brilliance to the Partridge canon."

The BBC has not yet confirmed a release date for Alan's new series, but it will air on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK.

This Time with Alan Partridge as well as Alan's other shows are all available on demand via BBC iPlayer.