Barbie mania puts a surprising TV show into Netflix Top 10

By Michael Balderston
published

Netflix viewers are continuing their Barbie fix with Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse.

Margot Robbie as Barbie in Barbie
Margot Robbie in Barbie (Image credit: Warner Bros)

If you haven't heard, the Barbie movie is a hit. The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led movie set box office records in its opening weekend; plus, alongside Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, it created the cultural event known as Barbenheimer. But Barbie's influence has not just had an impact on movie theaters, it's found its way into the Netflix Top 10.

Not the Barbie movie specifically, but rather Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse.

The children's animated series premiered in 2012 and ran for eight seasons and 83 episodes. It follows Barbie (voiced by Kate Higgins), Ken (Sean Hankinson) and more of Barbie's friends on misadventures in and outside of Barbie's Dreamhouse. Twelve of those 83 episodes are currently streaming on Netflix and as of Tuesday, July 25, occupy the tenth spot in the top trending TV shows in the US.

While we don't have specific viewing numbers for Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse, in the US it is beating shows like Seinfeld, Queen Charlotte, The Diplomat and recent HBO arrival Insecure (which actually has a Barbie connection with Issa Rae, who appeared in both) for July 25.

Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse is available to stream on Netflix in the UK, but the animated series has not made its way into the daily top 10 of UK Netflix subscribers. Will it start to pop up there as well, or is Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse's spike in popularity a US outlier? And for how long?

Even before this current surge of Netflix viewership for Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse, fans of the show were making it known that they have just as much (if not more in some cases) passion for the animated series as they do for the critically acclaimed movie from writer/director Greta Gerwig.

Considering that the Barbie movie is a Warner Bros. Pictures title and as such is almost definitely going to be made available to stream first on Max, Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse may be the only way that Netflix can latch onto some of the Barbie mania that is currently going on.

Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse is streaming exclusively on Netflix, so you must be a Netflix subscriber if you want to check it out. A Netflix subscription plan will also get you access to what we think are the best TV shows on Netflix right now.

