Barbie's IMAX release contains 'special new footage' chosen by Greta Gerwig

If you've not yet had your fill of Barbie, Warner Bros. is bringing all the fun to the biggest screens with a limited-time-only IMAX run in September.

As Barbie gets closer and closer to overtaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie to become the highest-grossing movie of 2023, Warner Bros. Pictures are bringing us another reason to see it for the second (or third, or fourth...) time: Barbie is getting a one-week IMAX run starting on Friday, September 22. What's more, this new release will feature some exclusive footage chosen by the director, Greta Gerwig.

"We made 'Barbie' for the big screen, so it's a thrill to be able to bring it to IMAX, the biggest screen of all", Gerwig said in a statement. "As a special thanks to 'Barbie' fans, we're excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew's incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy".

Warner Bros. execs Jeff Goldstein (President of Domestic Distribution) and Andrew Cripps (President of International Distribution) announced the plans for an IMAX run on Wednesday, August 23. They include a North American IMAX rollout plus IMAX showings in select international territories.

In their joint statement about the movie, they said: "If there was one thing missing in this winning ‘Barbie’ strategy, it was being able to put Greta’s singular vision on premium Imax screens over the uber-competitive summer corridor.

"That Barbie continues to draw packed audiences around the world heading into its sixth weekend in release speaks to the quality of the film and the excitement audiences have for the story. We are so pleased to give them a chance to see Barbie, whether for the first or fifth time, in such an experiential format as IMAX”, they added (quotes via Variety).

At the time of writing, Barbie has raked in just over $1.3 billion worldwide since its release just over a month ago on Friday, July 21, putting it just behind the box office takings that the Mario movie raked in earlier in 2023.

Barbie is in theaters right now. For more info on all the latest releases, check out our guide to the new movies you can look forward to seeing for the rest of the year.