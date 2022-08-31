BBC announces hosts for this year's Strictly It Takes Two — and fans will be thrilled
Strictly It Takes Two has officially revealed this year's hosts.
The BBC has revealed that former Strictly professional dancer Janette Manrara and broadcaster Rylan will officially return as co-hosts of Strictly - It Takes Two.
Strictly - It Takes Two goes behind the scenes of the award-winning dance competition Strictly Come Dancing, which features all the backstage gossip, training room titbits and latest Strictly news, as well as exclusive interviews with the famous contestants, professional dancers, judges and behind-the-scenes team, expert analysis and celebrity guest panels.
Rylan has been a presenter on Strictly – It Takes Two, since 2019, while Janette joined him in 2021 after leaving Strictly as a professional dancer.
Previous hosts of the companion show have included Claudia Winkleman and Zoe Ball, along with TV presenter Gethin Jones and former Strictly pro Joanne Clifton.
Rylan said: “I’m so excited to be back at Strictly – It Takes Two for my fourth year. I absolutely love being part of the show. I’m so thrilled that my television wife Janette is joining me for the ride and we can’t wait to bring you all the backstage gossip from this year’s Strictly extravaganza. We can’t wait to start."
Janette added: “I am so thrilled to be back hosting It Takes Two alongside the amazing Rylan! I’m very excited to bring the audience more great conversations with our couples, a lot of fun weeknight television entertainment and, of course, to celebrate my favourite show on TV, Strictly!”
Following in the footsteps of his wife, Janette's husband, Strictly professional dancer, Aljaž Škorjanec announced earlier this year that he would be leaving the show after nine years.
The couple has since revealed that they have their sights set on presenting a TV show together.
In an interview with Hello! magazine, Janette revealed: "We love watching Eammon [Holmes] and Ruth [Langsford], so to do something like that would be amazing.
"Being a couple on Strictly gave us an edge and I feel like it can be exactly the same when it comes to, potentially, one day being on a different kind of TV program together."
Strictly - It Takes Two returns on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Monday, September 26.
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 returns on Saturday, September 17 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
