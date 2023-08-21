BBC reveals big news about Waterloo Road's future

The BBC has today confirmed that Waterloo Road is here to stay, as the revived school drama has been recommissioned for two further series!

Although we're still waiting to see what's coming in Waterloo Road season 13 (which has already been filmed), this move is a big vote of confidence for the new chapter in Waterloo Road's story.

The hit show originally ran between 2006 and 2015, though it was revived at the start of 2023 after the Waterloo Road box set became a breakout success when all ten seasons of the original show were added to iPlayer.

The show has continued to be a big hit on the BBC streaming service, as the broadcaster has revealed that Waterloo Road is in the top three most-watched titles of 2023 (so far) for 16-34-year-olds, alongside Happy Valley and EastEnders.

Little has been revealed about what's in store for the new series at the time of writing, save for the fact that the two series will both be eight episodes long.

The announcement also confirmed that Waterloo Road will continue to search for new talent by casting key roles with open auditions at schools and youth clubs. In addition, the team will once again be offering more workshops and production training schemes to industry newcomers when filming for the two new seasons commences this autumn.

Of the news, Waterloo Road executive producer, Cameron Roach, said: "We’re beyond thrilled with the triumphant return of Waterloo Road, and so thankful to the BBC for committing to the show so fully. We love that the show has the potential not only to be a crown jewel for BBC iPlayer, but also serve as a true beacon for training, and inspiring next-generation talent.

"In addition to our open auditions and full-time production trainee placements for industry newcomers, our workshops across Greater Manchester this Summer for 14-16-year-olds, in partnership with BBC Young Reporter, have truly demonstrated the infectious power of this show.”

Director of BBC drama Lindsay Salt added: "It’s been a joy to see Waterloo Road return to the BBC this year, delighting new and returning fans with its fantastic ensemble of relatable characters and a winning mix of heart, humor and high drama.

"It’s been especially exciting to see the new boxsets prove so popular on iPlayer, and for the next brilliant generation of acting and production talent to break into the industry via their work on the series. Life’s never dull for the staff and pupils of Waterloo Road, and there’s a lot more drama to come!”

All twelve seasons of Waterloo Road are available to stream on BBC iPlayer, and the new season is due to air early next year.