BBC thriller Nightsleeper finally gets release date as gripping trailer drops
The BBC has announced a premiere date for the new high-speed thriller, Nightsleeper.
Nightsleeper is one of those action-packed thrillers that you just know is going to be good before you have even watched it - and now we have a release date and trailer for the BBC show.
The fast-paced series will see passengers battling to save themselves during a sleeper train journey from Glasgow to London as the train is ‘hackjacked’ and suddenly finds itself on an uncertain journey with an even less certain destination.
It has been announced today, Friday, August 30, that all six episodes of Nightsleeper will arrive on BBC iPlayer at 6am on Sunday, September 15. On BBC One, the series will air on Sunday and Monday nights across three weeks from 9pm that same day.
The official BBC synopsis for the show says: "This is a heart-in-the-mouth action-adventure and part twisty-turny whodunnit detective story. A roller coaster ride set across a single night where no-one is ever quite who they seem. Leading the fight are Joe Roag (Joe Cole - Gangs of London), an off-duty police officer who is a passenger on the train, and Abby Aysgarth (Alexandra Roach - The Light in the Hall), the acting technical director at the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).
"To stop the train, they’ll have to work out exactly who’s behind this. But are they fighting a hostile state, a terrorist organisation, or organised crime? Who is the self-styled ‘driver’ who seems to be one step ahead of their every solution?
"As Abby and Joe - who have never met in person - try to establish a bond that will withstand everything the night throws at them, will Joe’s fellow passengers help or hinder their desperate efforts? Could one of them even be involved? Who can Abby and Joe really trust?"
As well as a release date, we also have an action-packed trailer to watch, and if this clip is anything to go by, we are in for a real treat when Nightsleeper arrives on our screens very soon.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.