Benidorm's Sherrie Hewson: ‘Joan Collins is so amazing at 81 it made me feel dreadful’

There’s fear and trepidation among the staff when Solana CEO Crystal Hennessy-Vass (Dynasty legend Joan Collins) pays another visit in this Friday’s Benidorm... especially for hotel manageress Joyce Temple-Savage (Sherrie Hewson).

The resort’s big boss - played for a second time by Joan – wants even more cost-cutting at the hotel.

“Joyce breaks her heel and falls down some stairs, leaving her battered and bruised. Then, while she’s on the floor, Crystal walks into the hotel lobby, sees her and shouts: ‘Savage! What are you doing on the floor?’” explains Sherrie Hewson, who plays Joyce.

"After that palaver, Crystal takes Joyce out for a posh lunch, but while there, instead of praising Joyce for the cost-cutting measures she’s already taken, she casually tells her some awful news about her job."

Although things are truly terrible for Joyce this, Sherrie was glad to see Crystal turn up in the comedy again as it meant some memorable on-screen moments with Joan again.

“My scenes with Joan Collins are fabulous – she’s so good at the put-down! The only thing is, Joan looks so amazing so it made me feel dreadful. She’s now over 80 and I’m 20 years younger, but look so much older! You never see Joan without make up either. One day I asked her: ‘Do you ever wear a tracksuit?’ and she just said: ‘A what?”

“The most fabulous person of all is her husband, Percy. Everybody needs a Percy. He’s amazing and does everything for Joan, gets her coffee, gets the food, and brushes her hair.

“I love Joan and it’s great that she loves Benidorm so much and wants to be in our show.”

Benidorm continues on ITV, Fridays, 9pm