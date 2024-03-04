Bergerac set for TV return with James Norton and Aidan Turner in running

Bergerac, the 1980s classic TV detective drama starring John Nettles, is poised for a surprise return.

This isn't the first time there's been talk of a Bergerac revival, but it seems this time the remake is finally on the cards.

The Daily Mail reports that Aidan Turner, David Tennant and James Norton are all in the running to play the detective.

A source told the paper: "Those involved are in the final stages of contracts. But it's almost a done deal." Adding: "If it all goes according to plan, filming will take place in the summer."

A summer filming schedule would mean we could be seeing the Bergerac reboot as early as next year.

Former Grantchester star James Norton could play Bergerac (Image credit: Nick Briggs)

John Nettles won't be reprising his role, but it's possible the actor could make a cameo appearance.

The makers are no doubt encouraged by the success of the revival of All Creatures Great and Small on Channel 5, which has been the broadcaster’s biggest hit. They'd also been encouraged by the continuing huge popularity of detective dramas, with many of the biggest shows on telly currently coming from that genre.

Set on Jersey, Bergerac was one of the biggest hits of the 1980s, running from 1981 to 1991. It featured Nettles as smooth copper, Detective Sergeant Jim Bergerac, whose cases often revolved around the island’s wealthiest individuals. Other key cast included Terrence Alexander as Bergerac's former father-in-law Charlie Hungerford.

Bergerac also had more than his fair share of romances, with Louise Jameson playing girlfriend Susan Young and Not Going Out's Deborah Grant as his ex-wife Deborah.

Any new series of Bergerac would surely be filmed once again on Jersey. The paper reports that the most likely broadcaster is a streaming service. It therefore seems unlikely the new series will be on the BBC, its original home.

Let’s hope they retain the show’s famous original theme tune, which was composed by George Fenton.

All being well the Bergerac reboot will hit our screens in 2025.