Beyond Paradise fans thrilled as it's revealed Humphrey's going back to Saint Marie!

Beyond Paradise ended on a sad moment last night, when Martha called off her engagement to Humphrey and left him alone on their boat, broken hearted.

But now it's been revealed that next week's season finale will see Humphrey return to Saint Marie - the location of Death in Paradise - and fans are delighted!

In fact, they think Humph's fellow police officer Neville Parker (played by Ralf Little) could be the one to give DI Goodman some words of advice about his love life.

After all, Neville's no stranger to a broken heart himself!

Martha and Humphrey have been struggling (Image credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures)

In last night's penultimate episode of the series, Humphrey and his colleagues at Shipton Abbot police station tracked down an arsonist who'd set fire to three buildings.

In fact, there were two arsonists as it turned out.

But it wasn't the crime that got fans talking - it was the heartbreaking end to the episode.

Martha didn't want to continue with IVF and left Humphrey sitting alone at the clinic in last week's episode (Image credit: BBC)

Throughout the series we've seen Martha and Humphrey struggle with their fertility problems.

Last week, Martha broke the news to Humphrey that she didn't want to try IVF again.

And this week, she told him she was worried he was being too nice about it. That he was saying he didn't mind not being a parent, when he really did.

In sad scenes, Humphrey agreed that his desire to be a dad wasn't a "switch" he could turn off.

Martha said she couldn't live with making him compromise. And then she took off her engagement ring and walked away, leaving poor Humphrey in tears.

It all looked bleak for the pair. And in fact, in the sneak preview of next week's episode we even saw Humphrey considering leaving Shipton Abbot for good.

Episode 6 of #BeyondParadise might just be a little bit extra special. ❤ pic.twitter.com/L7EQwIfdMyMarch 31, 2023 See more

But then, in a thrilling twist, it was revealed that next week we're going to get the Beyond Paradise/Death in Paradise crossover we've all been waiting for!

Fans were treated to a glimpse of Humphrey back on the white sands of Saint Marie, and saying hello to Harry the Lizard.

And they went WILD!

"OH MY GOD," wrote one thrilled fan. While another just said: "WHAAAAAAT!?!"

OH MY GOD, I I LET OUT A SCREAM. 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/0CZn5LQYbnMarch 31, 2023 See more

Viewers were quick to wish for Neville Parker to make a guest appearance.

Poor Neville's been very unlucky in love himself. He fell in love with DS Florence Cassell, who didn't return his feelings.

And his most recent love interest, Sophie, framed him for murder!

Now fans think Neville could be the one who helps Humphrey with his heartbreak.

"Perhaps he encourages Humphrey to go back to Shipton Abbot and fight for Martha," said one hopeful viewer.

While another joked that Humphrey would arrive on the island saying he wanted to "get his head straight after some girl trouble", leading to Neville saying: "Hold my beer"!

Hope we'll see a Neville cameo. Perhaps he encourages Humphrey to go back to Shipton Abbott and fight for Martha.March 31, 2023 See more

Neville: So, what brings you back to Saint Marie DI Goodman?Humphrey : Just looking to get my head straight after some girl trouble.Neville: Hold my beerApril 1, 2023 See more

He'll go back to realise he's not there any more and he loves Martha and go back to her.April 1, 2023 See more

But some viewers thought the teaser wasn't all it seemed. Many fans predicted it could be a dream sequence with Humphrey actually staying in Devon after all.

Think not is all as it seems .. feeling a dream type sequenceMarch 31, 2023 See more

Thankfully we don't have long to wait to find out. Beyond Paradise continues next Friday at 8pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.