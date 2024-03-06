Beyond Paradise season 2 finally gets a release date… and there will be a murder!

Beyond Paradise season 2 will be released on Friday 22 March at 8 pm on BBC One, it's been officially confirmed by the BBC.

The first series of the Death in Paradise spin-off, which saw Kris Marshall return as DI Humphrey Goodman, has been an enormous hit for the BBC.

Indeed, it's been so successful the BBC has another Death in Paradise spin-off in the works, Return to Paradise, which will be set in Australia.

The second series will follow Humphrey as he investigates more crimes in the fictional town of Shipton Abbott.

His team will again comprise of Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford and Felicity Montagu as office support Margo Martins.

Also returning are Not Going Out's Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd and Barbara Flynn as Martha’s mum Anne Lloyd. There's also a first look trailer below!

The first series of Beyond Paradise seemed very keen not to share too much in common with Death in Paradise, which meant poor Humphrey didn't get to solve any murders.

However, Kris revealed in a chat on The One Show that the new series will feature a murder.

"We've got a murder on a steam train, a medium who predicts arson attacks — that's quite a good one — a local fishing legend lost at sea. We've got loads of good stuff."

Meanwhile, we also know from photos published elsewhere that Humphrey and Martha finally have a wedding. However, we don't know if they actually do tie the knot and given their turbulent history you never know!

Towards the end of the last series, the pair briefly split up as the fact they couldn’t start a family tore them apart. However, they were reconciled on Saint Marie and seem to have moved past the fact that they can't have children. There was a hint in the Christmas episode that the pair may now look to adopt and that could be a part of the new series.

Sally Bretton said about returning: "Series one of Beyond Paradise was such a joy to be a part of and I'm ecstatic to have returned to what already feels like a second home in Shipton Abbott. I can't wait for audiences to see what we have planned — the second series is set to be brilliant!”

Beyond Paradise season 2 begins on Friday 22 March at 8 pm on BBC One.