Big Brother eviction spoiler: who got voted out this week?

We pick right where we left off of Wednesday night's episode of Big Brother season 24 (opens in new tab) —during which Daniel made "one of the dumbest moves in Big Brother history," using the power of veto to nominate his number-one ally, Nicole, and their collective enemy, Taylor. For her part, Taylor is upset that she's on the chopping block yet again, but Nicole is elated — and misguidedly so.

What Nicole doesn't know is that her and Daniel's grand plan to finally vote Taylor out of the BB Motel is actually a backdoor plot by The Leftovers alliance to get Nicole evicted. She's so confident of her standing, in fact, that, just as she did with Terrance last week, she reveals to Girls' Girls allies Alyssa, Indy and Jasmine that she used to be a cop, a piece of secret intel that she believes will be valuable to them down the road.

Alas, Nicole gravely misjudged the situation, as she ends up evicted this week via a nine-to-one vote, with only her ally Daniel voting to keep her in the house. "To quote Big Brother superfan Rihanna, you look so dumb right now," a redeemed Taylor tells Nicole before the final vote, in which Indy, Alyssa and Jasmine all turned on their former ally.

In her exit interview with host Julie Chen, Nicole calls Taylor's speech "amazing and comical" but also that "she spoke nothing but the truth": "I thought I'd be able to manipulate her and control her game...clearly the one rule I didn't follow was don't play someone's else's game in the house," she says, referring to ally Daniel.

Upon Nicole's departure, Daniel announces to the house: "Remember, ya'll can't split the check. Play for yourselves." Realizing that he's now outnumbered by The Leftovers alliance, he gripes to the camera: "I'll just start packing my bags now...ugh, I have to live with these people."

With her Festie Bestie voted out, Taylor is tasked with choosing a new team to buddy up to. She selects Indy and Alyssa, a smart move as they're outside of her The Leftovers alliance.

Fans react to Big Brother eviction: spoilers ahead!

Big Brother viewers couldn't believe that Nicole, a former Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, didn't see this eviction plot coming from a mile away.

Nicole #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/3urx6OsXqLAugust 5, 2022 See more

@CBSBigBrother Nicole - Cop/Detective/Cook. She said she could smell a rat and that she was being played. Guess we know now why she became a cook. And only ONE vote!! Daniel should be embarrassed and start practicing his Elvis act.August 5, 2022 See more

Nicole: Taylor was the main targetJulie: 9-1🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️😋😋😋#bb24 #bigbrother #nicolebb24 pic.twitter.com/XHg2nq4GF4August 5, 2022 See more

@CBSBigBrother #bb24 we all see why Nicole is now a Chef. Can’t read a room and figure out what was going on. pic.twitter.com/5uDU5voCYHAugust 5, 2022 See more

Nicole letting everyone know for no reason that she was a cop for 10 years #BB24 #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/slJbZzY7rIAugust 5, 2022 See more

Nicole leaving the big brother house and back to mall security pic.twitter.com/dlylKZvGpVAugust 5, 2022 See more

I hate the whole "I was a cop/detective" shtick when it comes to reality shows. Megan has me watching this season of Big Brother... and I can't help but roll my eyes when Nicole reveals she was cop to others. 🙄🙄🙄August 5, 2022 See more

Nicole being a cop for 10 years and a detective for two of them and still not knowing a damn thing about what goes on inside the Big Brother house is further proof the police receive subpar training lmao see ya Detective DoofusAugust 5, 2022 See more

Live footage of Nicole on her way out of the #BigBrother house “but I was a cop.” #BB24 #BigBrother24 pic.twitter.com/Ra5iNzAV9ZAugust 5, 2022 See more

Nicole is so arrogant that even evicted she still thinks she saw everything coming and no remorse or accountability to her treatment of Taylor. Daniel, well.. 😂#BuhBye #BB24 #BigBrother #bigbrother24 @CBSBigBrotherAugust 5, 2022 See more

So glad that we don’t ever have to hear Nicole Layog say “I was a cop for 10 years” again. #BB24 #BigBrotherAugust 5, 2022 See more

Self proclaimed “GREAT #BigBrother player,” #Nicole didn’t win any comps, VOLUNTEERED to go on the block, and was 4th out on #BB24. The delusion is real! #BigBrother24 #BBLF #BB24livefeeds #BBLiveFeedsAugust 5, 2022 See more