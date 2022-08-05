Big Brother eviction spoiler: who got voted out this week?

It was a near-unanimous vote from the house — but who got sent packing, Nicole or Taylor?

Big Brother eviction spoiler: who got voted out this week, Nicole Layog or Taylor Hale?
We pick right where we left off of Wednesday night's episode of Big Brother season 24 (opens in new tab) —during which Daniel made "one of the dumbest moves in Big Brother history," using the power of veto to nominate his number-one ally, Nicole, and their collective enemy, Taylor. For her part, Taylor is upset that she's on the chopping block yet again, but Nicole is elated — and misguidedly so. 

What Nicole doesn't know is that her and Daniel's grand plan to finally vote Taylor out of the BB Motel is actually a backdoor plot by The Leftovers alliance to get Nicole evicted. She's so confident of her standing, in fact, that, just as she did with Terrance last week, she reveals to Girls' Girls allies Alyssa, Indy and Jasmine that she used to be a cop, a piece of secret intel that she believes will be valuable to them down the road.

Alas, Nicole gravely misjudged the situation, as she ends up evicted this week via a nine-to-one vote, with only her ally Daniel voting to keep her in the house. "To quote Big Brother superfan Rihanna, you look so dumb right now," a redeemed Taylor tells Nicole before the final vote, in which Indy, Alyssa and Jasmine all turned on their former ally.

In her exit interview with host Julie Chen, Nicole calls Taylor's speech "amazing and comical" but also that "she spoke nothing but the truth": "I thought I'd be able to manipulate her and control her game...clearly the one rule I didn't follow was don't play someone's else's game in the house," she says, referring to ally Daniel. 

Upon Nicole's departure, Daniel announces to the house: "Remember, ya'll can't split the check. Play for yourselves." Realizing that he's now outnumbered by The Leftovers alliance, he gripes to the camera: "I'll just start packing my bags now...ugh, I have to live with these people."

With her Festie Bestie voted out, Taylor is tasked with choosing a new team to buddy up to. She selects Indy and Alyssa, a smart move as they're outside of her The Leftovers alliance.

Big Brother viewers couldn't believe that Nicole, a former Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, didn't see this eviction plot coming from a mile away. 

